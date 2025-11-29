It Is Feasible In Coming Days To Finalize Steps On How To End War With Dignity Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States by this evening, U.S. time, where dialogue will continue based on the points discussed in Geneva.

"Diplomacy remains active. The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end," Zelensky said.

Zelensky reports progress on new personnel distribution parameters for combat brigades

"The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities," he said.

As was reported earlier, Zelensky has changed the composition of the delegation for negotiations with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation regarding peace. It is now led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Zelensky also approved new directives for the Ukrainian delegation participating in the negotiation process with the U.S. and other international partners, as well as with representatives of Russia, to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Umerov, as head of the Ukrainian delegation, has already departed for peace talks in the United States together with his team.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine