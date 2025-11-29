Ufm Fms Urge Maintaining Gaza Ceasefire, Achieving Just Peace, Adopting Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Barcelona, Nov. 29 (Petra) – Foreign ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean welcomed United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, emphasizing the need to maintain the ceasefire, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, implement the second phase of the plan, and establish a serious political path toward a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.The ministers issued a joint statement at the 10th Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Regional Forum, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas, in Barcelona on Friday. They expressed deep concern over the serious escalation in the occupied West Bank and condemned unilateral Israeli measures, rejecting annexation and any Israeli attempts to impose sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.The statement also rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank and condemned settlement construction and expansion, as well as settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.The ministers stressed the necessity of respecting the legal and historical status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and reaffirmed the importance of Hashemite custodianship over these sites.According to the statement, the ministers welcomed the full reintegration of the Syrian Arab Republic into the Union for the Mediterranean and underlined the importance of supporting Syrian government efforts to rebuild the country on foundations that ensure its security, stability, unity, and sovereignty. They also expressed support for the full implementation of the Jordanian-Syrian-American joint roadmap to resolve the crisis in Sweida and stabilize southern Syria.The statement affirmed support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty, backing the Lebanese government's efforts to empower state institutions, maintain a monopoly on arms by the state, and adhere to the ceasefire.