Georgia Business Sector Posts Strong Growth In Q4 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that the production value of the business sector also rose during the period. In Q4 2025, production totaled 27.2 billion lari ($9.9 billion), marking a 15.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Large businesses accounted for the largest share of total turnover, generating 67.4%, while medium-sized enterprises contributed 14.7% and small businesses accounted for 17.9%.
The distribution differed in terms of total production value. Large businesses generated 43.6%, medium-sized enterprises 24.9%, and small businesses 31.5% of the total production value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment