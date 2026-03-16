Georgia Business Sector Posts Strong Growth In Q4 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of turnover in Georgia's business sector increased by 12.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching 70 billion Georgian lari ($25.6 billion).

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that the production value of the business sector also rose during the period. In Q4 2025, production totaled 27.2 billion lari ($9.9 billion), marking a 15.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Large businesses accounted for the largest share of total turnover, generating 67.4%, while medium-sized enterprises contributed 14.7% and small businesses accounted for 17.9%.

The distribution differed in terms of total production value. Large businesses generated 43.6%, medium-sized enterprises 24.9%, and small businesses 31.5% of the total production value.