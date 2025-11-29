Amra Will Be First Jordanian City Built According To Pre-Planned Urban Design - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri said the Amra City project is the first Jordanian urban development to be designed and master-planned before residents or economic activity take root a shift that marks a new model for urban growth, aiming to raise quality of life, attract local and foreign investment, and establish a sustainable, environmentally conscious green city.The project, launched by the prime minister, introduces a new framework for long-term urban development and population management built on sustainability and modern standards. Developed over 25 years, it is envisioned as a model future city for young people and coming generations, transcending changes of government.The launch follows directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II in the Letter of Designation, which called for advancing the project because of its role in easing population pressure on Amman and Zarqa through partnerships with the private sector, while creating significant economic, social and investment value aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision's quality-of-life pillar.In remarks on Saturday, Masri highlighted the city's strategic location on key logistical corridors including the Muwaqqar–Azraq–Omari and Zarqa–Free Zone–Azraq roads about 93 km from the Jaber border crossing and within short driving distance of Madounah, southeast Amman, Zarqa, Russeifa and Amman. Travel time from Amman to the site ranges from 40 to 55 minutes, and from Zarqa around 40 minutes.All project land is state-owned for the benefit of the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), while the Jordanian Company for Developing Cities and Facilities' executive arm will implement the project through partnerships with domestic and international private investors.Masri said population projections show Amman could reach 11 million people within 25 years, with substantial growth expected in Zarqa, Russeifa and south Amman. New, fully planned urban areas have therefore become a national necessity to absorb this expansion and ensure adequate services and a high quality of life.He noted that major project financing will stimulate the construction sector linked to more than 60 economic activities and drive development at scales not feasible inside existing cities. State ownership of the land also reduces acquisition costs and encourages investment.The minister said the city's economic zones will be connected to modern transport systems beyond conventional logistics networks, strengthening long-term competitiveness.Over the past year, the government completed extensive legal, urban and technical studies and held more than 20 workshops with experts in planning, economics, finance, engineering and global development models to identify optimal governance structures. ISSF will lead the project due to the incentives it offers, supported by an executive arm capable of forming partnerships and subsidiary companies to operate its various components.According to Masri, Amra City will be a green, climate-conscious development powered by clean energy, wastewater treatment and reuse systems, and advanced solid-waste management designed to recycle about 90 percent of waste. The model aims to enhance quality of life with generous public spaces and green areas for residents and investors.A dedicated planning council will define the regulatory framework and urban master plan, balancing investor needs with green spaces, public areas and residential, service and health zones.The first phase, running from 2026 to 2029, includes major investment and production projects such as an international exhibitions and convention center (2027); King Abdullah II Sports City featuring Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II International Stadium (2029); an Olympic complex; multi-sport facilities; a motor racing track; an eco-park of at least 1,000 dunums; a leisure city (2028); commercial and service districts; an educational city; a technology hub for education-sector investment; and cultural facilities, including an expansion of the Royal Automobile Museum.Masri said the distance between the city center and its edges will not exceed about five kilometers around 50 minutes on foot thanks to the area's flat terrain, which will enhance walkability alongside a modern internal transport system.Planning for the second phase will begin after the first concludes, in partnership with real estate developers. He added that 20,000 dunums in the southeastern area have been allocated to the Housing and Urban Development Corporation to build low-cost infrastructure serving workers, retirees and local residents of the Muwaqqar district.The city will feature dedicated zones for technology-focused education, tech-driven industrial activity, schools, health centers and integrated services as part of a new development model that creates broad employment opportunities in construction and services while supporting economic clusters around the city to meet the needs of both residents and investors.