Rian Johnson Wants Meryl Streep As 'Top Pick' For Next Knives Out

Director Rian Johnson has singled out three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep as his top pick to join the upcoming 'Knives Out' instalment, telling IndieWire that the legendary actress "would slot into a murder mystery very well," reported People.

Johnson, who has just wrapped the third film in the series, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, said the idea of casting Streep came up when he was asked which actor he'd most love to work with alongside Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc. "There are so many actors I haven't worked with," Johnson remarked, noting that the franchise's appeal lies in pairing fresh talent with the core mystery engine. "If you're reading this, Meryl Streep, I feel like you'd slot into a murder mystery very well." He added a tongue-in-cheek reference to Streep's recent SNL debut: "If Lorne [Michaels] can do it, then, goddamn, so can we," according to People.

'Wake Up Dead Man' Details and New Cast

Wake Up Dead Man hits select theatres on November 26 and will stream on Netflix from December 12. The film marks the conclusion of Johnson's two-picture deal with Netflix. It features a new ensemble cast, including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and Andrew Scott--while re-introducing Craig's iconic sleuth.

A Darker Tone and the Future of the Franchise

Johnson emphasised that the tone of Wake Up Dead Man is markedly darker than its predecessor, Glass Onion, and that his motivation for the story stems from "anger" about issues he cares deeply about. He also underscored that the franchise's future hinges on his partnership with Craig. "For me, personally, these movies are working with Daniel. It's a partnership. And the instant either one of us feels even slightly like not doing it, we'll stop doing it," reported People.

Streep's Mystery-Comedy Credentials

Streep's upcoming slate does not currently list a "Knives Out" project. However, she remains active in mystery-comedy territory with her recurring role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She is slated to star in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (theatrical release May 1, 2026).

The director's admiration for Streep's comedic timing and dramatic range has sparked buzz among fans, who now await confirmation of whether the acclaimed actress will indeed become the next mystery-solving addition to the Benoit Blanc universe, reported People.

