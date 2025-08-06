Tencent Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Gaming Growth And AI Analysis

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) When is Tencent reporting Q2 2025 earnings?

Tencent will announce its second-quarter results after Hong Kong markets close on Wednesday, 13 August 2025. The company will hold its earnings conference call at 8.00pm (Hong Kong time) to discuss financial performance.

The Chinese technology conglomerate has established itself as one of the world's most valuable companies. Its comprehensive ecosystem encompasses gaming, social media, fintech and cloud services across multiple global markets.

Investors will scrutinise the results for indicators of sustained momentum in gaming revenues. The company's capacity to monetise its extensive user base remains fundamental to long-term growth prospects.

Market analysts anticipate mixed performance across different business segments this quarter. The focus will centre on how effectively Tencent has navigated regulatory challenges and competitive pressures.

Key takeaways from Q1 earnings performance

Tencent delivered revenue above expectations but missed estimates on net profit in its first-quarter results. Key Q1 financial highlights include:



Revenue: RMB 180.0 billion (+13% YoY) vs estimate of RMB 174.6 billion

Net profit: RMB 47.8 billion (+14% YoY) vs estimate of RMB 52.2 billion Gross margin : Improved to 55.8% from 52.6% a year ago

Source: Tencent, LSEG

The robust revenue growth was driven by acceleration in Tencent's Value Added Service segment. Annual growth of 17% was achieved through loyal users of established games 'Honour of Kings' and 'CrossFire Mobile'. The expanding fan base of new game 'Delta Force' also contributed significantly to performance.

The quarter witnessed Tencent's artificial intelligence investments beginning to generate returns. New AI chatbot and search features were integrated into messaging app Weixin, which maintains over 1.4 billion monthly active users.

Analyst expectations for Q2 results

Analysts expect Tencent to report revenue of RMB 178.5 billion for the second quarter. This would represent year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.8%, but a marginal decline from the previous quarter's performance.

Following disappointment in Q1, analysts have moderated their estimations on net profit growth to 7.1%. The gross margin is expected to decline from the previous quarter but still improve on an annualised basis.

The company's advertising business, Marketing Services, is anticipated to be the growth engine in the second quarter at 17.4% YoY. Adoption of AI technology helps improve user engagement and sales conversion rates significantly.

Value-added services, which include gaming and social networks, remain Tencent's core business segment, accounting for 51% of revenue in Q1. Analysts expect this segment to grow at 11% YoY, driven by continued gaming portfolio success.

Source: Tencent, LSEG as of 5 August 2025 Source: Tencent, LSEG as of 5 August 2025 Table 2: Revenue by business segment Source: Tencent, LSEG as of 5 August 2025 Source: Tencent, LSEG as of 5 August 2025 Gaming ambitions drive international expansion

The gaming business warrants particular attention as Tencent pursues ambitious growth strategies despite ongoing regulatory oversight and consumption cycles. The company is also facing legal challenge as Sony has filed a lawsuit alleging that Tencent's upcoming game 'Light of Motiram' copies elements from Sony's 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. This legal dispute could potentially impact future development plans.

Tencent's flagship game 'Honor of Kings' is expected to be a significant revenue driver this quarter, but it has ambitions to expand the international games business, which currently accounts for 9% of total revenue. 'Delta Force' has demonstrated its potential to become a new blockbuster domestically following strong initial performance. The global debut of Delta Force's mobile version in April should help gain traction for Tencent's international gaming expansion. This represents a key strategic priority for the company's growth plans.

Meanwhile, Tencent invested €1.16 billion in March 2025 to acquire a 25% stake in a new Ubisoft subsidiary. This investment focuses on flagship game franchises including 'Assassin's Creed' and makes Tencent Ubisoft's second-largest shareholder.

AI innovation drives future growth

Tencent is strategically focused on artificial intelligence initiatives across all business segments. Total capital expenditures surged 91% from the prior year to RMB 27.5 billion in Q1.

The company recently launched Hunyuan World Model 1.0, which creates immersive 3D virtual scenes from text or image prompts. It also introduced new open-source large language models that can run on consumer devices.

Tencent upgraded its advertising platform to accelerate content creation and build deeper understanding of merchandise and user interests. This delivers better recommendations and improves advertising effectiveness for clients.

The company rolled out chatbot Yuanbao as a contact in its messaging app Weixin. This allows users to perform searches through various generative AI models, enhancing user experience and engagement.

Source: Tencent Source: Tencent Analyst sentiment remains positive

Wall Street analysts maintain a positive outlook on Tencent. According to LSEG data, 49 out of 53 analysts assign 'buy' or 'strong buy' ratings to the stock. Average price targets increased to HK$631.70 after Q1 results, suggesting approximately 12% upside potential from the closing price on 5 August.

Source: LSEG, as of 6 August 2025 Source: LSEG, as of 6 August 2025

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18, Tencent's valuation is not cheap compared to Chinese tech conglomerates. However, the company still trades at a slight discount when compared to global peers despite strong fundamentals.

Source: LSEG, as of market close on 5 August 2025 Source: LSEG, as of market close on 5 August 2025 Technical analysis suggests upside potential

Despite a 35% return year-to-date, Tencent shares are still trading at a 21% discount to their all-time high of HK$715. This suggests potential room for recovery following strong earnings .

The technical chart exhibits characteristics of Wave 5 under the Elliott Wave Theory. A 61.8% Fibonacci extension of Wave 1-3 could see share prices rise to the HK$593.5 level on strong earnings before facing key resistance .

Conversely, disappointing results could see the stock testing support near HK$518. This is where the boundary of the rising channel and 50-day moving average converge on the chart.

Source: TradingView, as of 6 August 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Source: TradingView, as of 6 August 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Looking ahead: strategic priorities

Tencent's diversified business model provides resilience against sector-specific challenges. The company's investments in AI and international expansion support long-term growth prospects despite near-term headwinds.

The regulatory environment in China continues to evolve, but Tencent has demonstrated adaptability. It will need to continue innovating across multiple segments to provide competitive advantages and maintain its strong cash flow position to attract investors.

International diversification efforts may reduce dependence on domestic markets over time. Success in global gaming markets could unlock significant value for shareholders in coming quarters.

This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.

