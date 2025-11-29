Stalin Warns BJP Govt: TN Will Not Tolerate Neglect, Will Assert Rights

'Will Not Cower': Stalin Criticises Union BJP Government

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed strong discontent over the Union BJP government's alleged disregard for the state's demands and needs. In a post on X, Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu contributes significantly to the country's economy, with the highest tax revenue and an impressive 11.19% economic growth. He criticised the government's silence despite numerous appeals through letters, in-person petitions, and legislative assembly resolutions. Stalin warned that the people of Tamil Nadu would not tolerate this neglect and would stand united to assert their rights.

"Is it right for the Union BJP government to ignore the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu while proudly claiming to be the largest democracy? It is not fair to turn a deaf ear to the demands and needs of Tamil Nadu, even when presented through letters, in-person petitions, and legislative assembly resolutions! No one with a conscience would accept the betrayal of Tamil Nadu, a state that contributes the highest tax revenue. It is by overcoming your deceptions that we have achieved the highest 11.19% economic growth in the country. We will not cower; we will stand tall and walk with pride!" Stalin posted on X.

Stalin demanded that the Union government respond to Tamil Nadu's representatives in the upcoming Parliament session, emphasising that the state's contributions and demands cannot be ignored. He assured that Tamil Nadu will continue to strive for its rights with pride and determination. "In the upcoming Parliament session, the Union BJP government must respond to the representatives of the people of Tamil Nadu!" he added.

DMK MPs Briefed on Key State Issues

Stalin's remarks followed a review meeting with DMK MPs on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the overall performance of party parliamentarians. The meeting was convened to review work reports submitted by the party's MPs. Rajya Sabha MP and DMK Deputy General Secretary Tiruchi Siva said that around 12 resolutions were passed during the session.

Metro Rail, Central Funds Among Key Demands

DMK MP Kanimozhi highlighted that CM Stalin has urged the Centre to reconsider the metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai. She also emphasised the need for urgent central assistance for critical state schemes, including education and NREGA.

Speaking to the reporters, Kanimozhi said, "The Chief Minister requested that they (MPs) raise the issue of moisture in rice, as we have been affected by floods and rains. The Government of India has not yet responded. They even sent a team to inspect it, but there is no outcome to date. There are many issues that need to be raised. The state needs to receive money for education and NREGA. All this is pending. There are many issues that need to be raised, and we discussed them with the CM."

"They (centre) have given the metro to Agra and other cities that don't have a large population. We have a large population in Coimbatore and Madurai, and yet the central government has refused to provide us with metro trains. The CM has requested that they reconsider this, and we will raise it," she further added.

