Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Kyiv And Five Regions - PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram.

“Tonight, Ukraine again came under massive Russian shelling-dozens of missiles and over 600 drones. The targets were energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions,” Svyrydenko said.

Two people were killed and 27 were injured in Kyiv.

The prime minister expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

Svyrydenko stressed that some areas in the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions are currently without power. Energy companies, she said, are working to restore power.

The prime minister stressed that all services are working in coordination to provide assistance to the victims and eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

She thanked the rescuers, medics, police, and all services of the State Emergency Service

One killed, eight injured in overnight Russian attack onregion

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of November 29, Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

In Kyiv, 500,000 consumers are without power, and in the region, about 100,0 00.