Abandoned Hospital Turns Into Stray Dog Haven As Child Dies Without Treatment In Upper South Waziristan

In Upper South Waziristan's Molay Khan Sarai area, the local hospital has remained closed for the past year, its worsening condition turning the facility into a shelter for stray dogs instead of a place for medical care.

Dozens of dogs now roam freely through the corridors, rooms and courtyard of the only health centre serving a population of nearly 60,000, leaving residents too frightened to even step inside.

Locals say there have been no doctors, medical staff, equipment or medicines in the hospital for months. Anyone who attempts to enter is immediately confronted by a pack of stray dogs, making the building dangerous as well as unusable.

Ehsanullah Mehsud called the situation extremely alarming and said the negligence of elected representatives and responsible institutions had left the public abandoned. He said the provision of healthcare services is a constitutional responsibility of the government, yet people's lives are being treated with alarming disregard.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Faisal Ghazi said residents have staged multiple protests to demand the hospital's restoration, but no institution has taken practical steps. As a result, the deserted facility remains at the mercy of animals, and patients are compelled to travel to other districts for treatment.

The hospital's closure recently led to a major human tragedy when seven-year-old Rumeesa Bibi died after suffering severe abdominal pain. According to the grieving family, there was no doctor or medical staff at the hospital, and the child died on the way due to the lack of timely treatment. A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread anger and sorrow in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Ismatullah Wazir said the Molay Khan Sarai hospital was previously run under a public–private partnership with MARF Organisation, but after the government agreement ended a year ago, the institution became completely non-functional.

He said the matter was taken up repeatedly with the Secretary Health, but no progress has been made. The hospital's file remains pending in the Finance Department, while the provincial government has signed a new agreement with Jaji Organisation, which has not yet assumed charge.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Hasnain also confirmed that Rumeesa Bibi lost her life due to the unavailability of timely medical care, calling it a deeply tragic incident for the area. Following the child's death, locals have demanded the immediate restoration of the hospital, removal of stray dogs, appointment of doctors and staff, and the reinstatement of basic facilities to rebuild the region's healthcare system.

Tehsil Sarwekai Chairman Shah Faisal Ghazi again expressed serious concern over the situation, saying multiple protest demonstrations had been held to reactivate the hospital, but it remains abandoned. As a result, residents are forced to seek medical care in distant districts, a burden they say is no longer tolerable.

Locals say the silence of authorities can no longer be endured and warned that continued negligence could claim more precious lives. They urged the government to act immediately, restore the hospital, address the stray dog problem, and ensure the availability of essential medical services so that no more innocent lives are lost to administrative failure.