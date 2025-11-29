Qatar Rail Says Metro, Tram Network Fully Ready To Welcome Arab Cup Fans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks are fully prepared to welcome and transport fans attending the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 Finals, taking place from December 1 to 18, 2025.

Service hours for both the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram during Deember 1 to 18 will be extended on days with late matches to ensure spectators are able to use the Metro for their journey back home after the match. This also includes metrolink and metroexpress services. Additionally, Park and Ride facilities are available at selected stations, allowing fans to park their vehicles and continue their journeys via the metro.

The Park and Ride facilities at Education City will not be available on days with matches in the adjacent stadium. The "Park and Ride” facility at Lusail QNB stations will not be available throughout the tournament, with the facility at Qatar University available instead.

To meet the increased demand during the tournaments, Qatar Rail said that 6-car trains will operate on the Red Line, 110 total trains of the Doha Metro fleet will be in service during peak hours to ensure smooth passenger flow.

Qatar Rail also said that it has deployed dedicated maintenance teams on its various facilities. All stations have undergone a thorough process to ensure they are ready to receive a much higher number of passengers than usual. Additional maintenance teams will be stationed throughout the network to provide rapid response capabilities and address any emergencies.

Qatar Rail has also installed additional wayfinding signage across key metro stations directly linked to the tournament venues. Trained staff will be deployed to guide passengers and fans inside stations and on trains, and to offer additional support for passengers with disabilities.

Trained event teams will also be deployed at stadium stations and other key stations, where the highest footfall is expected during match days, including dedicated ticketing desks to fulfil the high demand during the tournament days.

On this occasion, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail Ajlan Eid Al Enazi said, "We look forward to welcoming fans of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 Finals aboard the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram, ensuring an exceptional travel experience. In coordination with our partners in relevant entities, we are working to guarantee smooth and convenient journeys for fans throughout the match days. The Metro has become a key part of the fan experience during major sporting events, and we remain fully committed to ensuring seamless crowd movement, prioritizing passenger safety, and elevating every aspect of the fan journey across our networks."

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup will take place across six stadiums: Lusail, Ahmad bin Ali, Al Bayt, Education City, Khalifa International, and Stadium 974.

Five stadiums are conveniently located within walking distance from the nearest metro station, including Stadium 974 via Ras Bu Abboud Station, Education City Stadium via Education City Station, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium via Al Riffa - Mall of Qatar Station, Khalifa International Stadium via Sport City Station, Lusail Stadium via Lusail QNB Station.

Meanwhile, Al Bayt Stadium will be connected through a dedicated shuttle bus service from Lusail QNB Station.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 will feature its final three matches, the FIFA Derby of the Americas, the FIFA Challenger Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 10, 13, and 17.

Regarding Lusail Tram services, The Orange Line will operate only between Legtaifiya and Al Wessil stations. The Pink Line service will operate as usual, and the Turquoise Line will not be in service due safety requirements around Lusail Stadium and Lusail Boulevard.

To facilitate the T100 Triathlon event being held in Lusail from December 10 to 14, Pink Line services will operate only between Legtaifiya and Tarfat South station during the times when the races are on

To ensure a smooth experience for fans, residents, and tourists during the Arab Cup, A 24/7 customer contact centre will ensure continuous support to visitors and residents looking for information and/or assistance. Our Customer Service Centre 105 will implement a robust preparedness plan focused on scalability, multilingual support, and rapid response. Customers can also connect with us on WhatsApp 44433105.

To also ensure fan safety, Qatar Rail advises customers to plan their trips in advance, arrive early at stations to avoid congestion, and follow instructions from customer service staff at stations and aboard trains. Service updates guiding fans to stadiums will be displayed on digital screens inside stations and trains throughout the event.

Qatar Rail's customer service team, representing diverse nationalities and languages, has undergone specialized training to support fans during the tournaments across the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks. Fans will also enjoy a variety of retail experiences at metro stations, including F&B outlets, mini-marts, pharmacies, sportswear shops, and other local and international brands.

For the latest service updates, fans are encouraged to follow Qatar Rail's official social media channels, use the Qatar Rail mobile app, or contact the Customer Service Centre by calling 105.

The Doha Metro has become an integral part of the fan experience during major sporting events, and Qatar Rail remains is committed to ensuring seamless crowd movement and prioritizing passenger safety across its networks.