403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Hungary confirm positive talks, long-term energy deal
(MENAFN) Russian and Hungarian officials reported on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Moscow for what was described as “very positive” talks, with Hungary’s long-term energy deliveries from Russia reportedly guaranteed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in comments to media that Moscow respects Hungary’s position on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. “I think it was a very positive conversation," he said.
When asked whether Orban might brief US President Donald Trump on the outcome, Lavrov replied, “I cannot guess what the plans of the head of a sovereign state are,” but added that Russia would have no objection.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed after the meeting that Putin guaranteed Russia will deliver contracted oil and gas volumes to Hungary on time via the Druzhba and TurkStream pipelines. He also said both sides agreed to “significantly accelerate” construction of the Paks nuclear power plant, with technical preparations on schedule and ground work expected to begin in February.
On Ukraine, Szijjarto noted that Orban emphasized Hungary “stands on the side of peace,” while Putin reaffirmed that any future peace summit, if held, would take place in Budapest. Szijjarto highlighted that Hungary is “a sovereign country with a sovereign foreign policy,” acting according to national interests, and described cooperation with Russia as based on “mutual respect and realities.”
Hungary’s close ties to Russia sometimes put it at odds with other EU member states.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in comments to media that Moscow respects Hungary’s position on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. “I think it was a very positive conversation," he said.
When asked whether Orban might brief US President Donald Trump on the outcome, Lavrov replied, “I cannot guess what the plans of the head of a sovereign state are,” but added that Russia would have no objection.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed after the meeting that Putin guaranteed Russia will deliver contracted oil and gas volumes to Hungary on time via the Druzhba and TurkStream pipelines. He also said both sides agreed to “significantly accelerate” construction of the Paks nuclear power plant, with technical preparations on schedule and ground work expected to begin in February.
On Ukraine, Szijjarto noted that Orban emphasized Hungary “stands on the side of peace,” while Putin reaffirmed that any future peace summit, if held, would take place in Budapest. Szijjarto highlighted that Hungary is “a sovereign country with a sovereign foreign policy,” acting according to national interests, and described cooperation with Russia as based on “mutual respect and realities.”
Hungary’s close ties to Russia sometimes put it at odds with other EU member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment