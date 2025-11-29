403
Crypto Market Catches Its Breath As Bitcoin Struggles Near $91,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After one of the ugliest months of the year, the crypto market opened Friday in a fragile equilibrium.
Global digital-asset value slipped about 0.4% to roughly $3.19 trillion, with most large coins slightly in the red.
Bitcoin hovered around $90,000–$91,000, down about 20% for November after a round-trip from a brief $120,000 peak to the low $80,000s.
The panic phase has faded, but sentiment has only crawled from“extreme fear” to simple fear.
Bitcoin's price action shows a market still nursing a hangover. On four-hour charts, BTC has chopped in a tight band, with every dip toward $90,000 bought and every push toward $92,000 sold.
Daily charts, however, still trace a clear down-trend from the peak, with heavy resistance between $93,000 and $100,000 and support near $87,000 and again in the low $80,000s.
Modest net inflows into U.S. spot ETFs for both BTC and ETH signal that some institutional money is edging back in, but the flows are a trickle compared with earlier in the year.
Ethereum is clinging to the $3,000 mark, having bounced from lows near $2,600. Technically it looks closer than Bitcoin to a potential upside break if it can hold above $3,000 and clear the $3,100–$3,150 band.
XRP is pinned between stubborn resistance around $2.30 and a key floor at $2.17, while Solana sits in a make-or-break zone between $138 and the mid-$140s just as its new U.S. ETFs record their first outflows.
Litecoin's price barely moves, yet whale transfers and transaction counts have jumped, hinting at a larger move ahead.
Further out on the risk curve, speculative money is rotating into small caps: Hyperliquid's HYPE trades near $36 amid a looming token unlock, and micro-cap TRADOOR has spiked more than 30% on thin liquidity.
The broader message is sobering. Crypto is trading less like a revolutionary alternative system and more like a high-beta side table on the global macro casino floor, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, dollar liquidity and ETF flows rather than ideology.
Traders are back at the tables, but nobody is mistaking this for a new golden age.
