Brazilian Stocks Hit Record As Jobs Data, Vale Dividend And Global Rally Pull Foreign Money Back
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The B3 wrapped up Friday at a fresh record, with the Ibovespa closing at 159,072 points, up 0.45% on the day, 2.8% on the week and about 6.4% in November – its fourth straight monthly gain and the best since August 2024.
The index is now more than 30% higher this year. The dollar slipped to around R$ 5.33, extending recent losses as investors lean into Brazil's high real rates and improving growth story.
The immediate spark was labour-market data: unemployment fell to 5.4% in the quarter to October, the lowest since the IBGE series began in 2012 and slightly better than forecasts.
Behind the headline, formal job creation is clearly slowing, giving the central bank room to keep inflation within target while preserving a generous carry for investors.
Foreign direct investment has already surpassed last year's total, reinforcing the narrative of Brazil as a rare large emerging market still attracting long-term capital.
On the screen, losses in Petrobras were more than offset by gains in banks and Vale.
Petrobras' preferred shares fell around 2% after the new 2026-2030 plan promised about US$ 109 billion in capex and US$ 45–50 billion in ordinary dividends but dropped any reference to future extraordinary payouts.
The state-controlled producer is prioritising investment and political projects, a choice that sits uneasily with more market-oriented investors.
Vale moved the other way as traders positioned for a R$ 15.3 billion extraordinary distribution, equivalent to roughly R$ 3.58 per share, to be paid in early 2026.
Private banks, led by BTG Pactual and Itaú, climbed more than 2% after an analyst upgrade and fresh announcements of multi-billion-real shareholder payouts, underscoring how Brazil's more disciplined financial groups are setting the tone for the market.
Among Ibovespa constituents, the top five winners were Natura, MRV, Yduqs, Cyrela and Fleury, all advancing between 2.6% and 4.5% on a mix of bargain-hunting, housing-cycle optimism and renewed interest in domestic services.
The biggest losers were Assaí, Hapvida, C&A Brasil, Engie Brasil and a Minerva/Marfrig proxy, pressured by stake-building, lingering doubts over earnings quality or simple profit-taking after strong runs.
Technically, the 4-hour and daily charts show an overbought but intact uptrend, with support around 157,000–158,000 points and psychological resistance near 160,000.
As long as fiscal noise from Brasília stays contained and the Federal Reserve continues to drift toward rate cuts, global funds appear inclined to keep rewarding Brazil's more market-friendly stories.
