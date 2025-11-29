403
Qatar Grand Prix Puts Three-Way Title Fight Under Desert Lights
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Qatar Grand Prix is the penultimate act of the 2025 Formula 1 season and it has become a thriller.
The field heads to the 5.419-kilometre Lusail International Circuit near Doha for a 57-lap night race on a fast, flowing track built for pure speed.
This is also the last sprint weekend of the year, compressing practice, qualifying and two races into three intense days.
The points table could hardly be tighter. Lando Norris leads with 390 points for McLaren, while team-mate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen share second on 366.
Piastri sits ahead of Verstappen on race victories, the first tiebreaker if they finish level. Across Qatar and the Abu Dhabi finale there are 58 points available, so all three still control their fate.
Las Vegas changed everything. Verstappen won there, but both McLarens were disqualified for excessive floor wear, cutting Norris's advantage and fuelling debate about strict technical policing.
Some fans see Formula 1's rulebook battles as uncomfortably similar to politics that overregulate and confuse rather than simply referee fair competition.
Qatar Grand Prix Puts Three-Way Title Fight Under Desert Lights
On track, McLaren continues to set the pace. Piastri topped the only practice session in Qatar and then took sprint pole, ahead of George Russell and Norris.
Verstappen will start only sixth in the sprint after complaining of bouncing and unstable handling in his Red Bull.
Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto lines up thirteenth for Sauber, targeting a clean weekend and maybe his first championship points.
McLaren has discussed how far to protect Norris's lead, but both drivers insist they will be free to race.
For neutral viewers, that matters because championships feel more legitimate when results come from performance, not orders whispered over the radio.
For Brazilian fans, Band broadcasts qualifying and race on free-to-air television, with Bandsports and F1TV showing every session.
Practice starts Friday at 10:30, with sprint qualifying at 14:30. Saturday brings the sprint at 11:00 and qualifying at 15:00, while Sunday's grand prix begins at 13:00.
Under Lusail's floodlights, tyre life is capped at 25 laps and strategy is wide open, with the sport offering something politics rarely does today: a clear scoreboard, visible rules and consequences decided at full throttle.
