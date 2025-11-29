403
Trump holds phone call with Venezuela’s Maduro
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reportedly spoke by phone last week with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to reports citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. The conversation reportedly touched on the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders, though no plans for such a meeting currently exist.
The call included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and took place just days before the US State Department formally designated Maduro as the head of what the administration considers a “foreign terrorist organization,” the Cartel del los Soles.
The discussion comes amid heightened US military activity across Latin America, where forces have deployed Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines, and drones amid speculation of potential action in Venezuela. In recent months, US forces have carried out 21 strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in at least 83 deaths, all labeled by the administration as “narco-terrorists.”
Trump also stated that the US will soon take action to target suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land. “You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon.
We warn them: Stop being poison to our country,” he said in a virtual address to US military personnel.
