Guinea Launches Campaign for Presidential Race
(MENAFN) The campaign for Guinea's presidential election, scheduled for Dec. 28, officially kicked off on Friday across the entire country, according to an official source.
As per a decree issued by the president of the Republic, the campaign will run for four weeks, beginning at 00:00 local time (0000 GMT) on Friday and ending at 23:59 on Dec. 25, 2025.
According to the decree, the nine approved presidential candidates are authorized during this period to hold political rallies, meetings and mobilization campaigns to present their social programs to Guinean voters.
The degree also stressed that all political gatherings and meetings must strictly comply with existing laws to prevent disorder, disturbances or acts of violence in public spaces.
Throughout the campaign period, the High Authority of Communication will oversee media coverage of the candidates to ensure equal access to both public and private media outlets.
The General Directorate of Elections, along with several other sectoral bodies, has been tasked with implementing the decree to ensure the proper organization of the upcoming election on Dec. 28.
