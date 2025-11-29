403
Guinea-Bissau Suspended from AU After Military Coup
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) has imposed an immediate suspension on Guinea-Bissau, barring the West African nation from all organizational activities until democratic governance is reestablished, according to a Saturday statement.
The AU's Peace and Security Council acted decisively two days after military forces announced the removal of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo from power.
The Council declared it "strongly condemned the Nov. 26 military coup in Guinea-Bissau, rejecting it as an unconstitutional change of government in violation of AU norms, and immediately suspended the country from all AU activities until constitutional order is restored."
The measure followed an emergency Council session convened Friday to address the rapidly deteriorating political crisis.
Council members demanded the unconditional release of detained electoral officials and political actors.
The body called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), the UN and other partners to support a rapid return to constitutional governance in the small West African country.
Military officers calling themselves the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" declared Wednesday they had "assumed full powers of the state" and removed Embalo from office.
The High Military Command appointed Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional president Thursday for one year.
The takeover erupted amid disputed election results, as independent candidate Fernando Dias and Embalo's camps claimed victory in the Nov. 23 presidential election, as the country awaited official results, which were due to be released this week.
The AU's Peace and Security Council urged the military to allow the completion of the electoral process and respect the will of the people.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and ECOWAS have roundly condemned the coup. Guterres denounced it as a violation of democratic principles, while ECOWAS suspended the country from all decision-making bodies.
The Council endorsed ECOWAS decisions, and warned of targeted sanctions "if the junta continues interfering in political processes."
The AU directed its Commission to strengthen coordination with ECOWAS, enhance stabilization support, protect electoral observers, and establish a monitoring mechanism.
Embalo, who was seeking a second term, was initially detained by the military on Wednesday.
He fled to Senegal after being released.
A high-level delegation from ECOWAS, composed of the presidents of Senegal, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone is expected in the national capital of Guinea-Bissau, Bissau, this weekend.
The political upheaval threatens regional stability in a nation plagued by decades of coups and political turbulence since independence from Portugal in 1974.
