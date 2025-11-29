403
Türkiye Evacuates 45 Crew as Fire Engulfs Twin Tanker in Black Sea
(MENAFN) Türkiye's maritime rescue teams successfully evacuated all personnel from the tanker KAIROS after fire engulfed the vessel Friday, the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs announced via US social media platform X.
Officials reported the empty KAIROS tanker, sailing toward Novoroski port in Russia, ignited from an external cause 28 miles (45 kilometers) offshore Türkiye's coastline.
The Directorate General of Coastal Safety completed personnel evacuation operations aboard the KAIROS.
The Directorate General for Maritime Affairs earlier confirmed all 25 crew members remain in stable condition.
In a separate incident, authorities disclosed that the tanker VIRAT sustained impact approximately 35 nautical miles offshore in the Black Sea.
Emergency responders and a commercial vessel were deployed to the stricken ship, with officials confirming all 20 crew members aboard are unharmed.
The directorate subsequently clarified: "There is no fire or emergency aboard the VIRAT vessel, which sustained damage off the Black Sea. The crew has not requested to abandon ship.
"In case of a potential emergency, a tugboat with firefighting and towing capabilities has been dispatched to the area," officials stated.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that coordinated operations are underway across relevant agencies following explosions on the empty oil tankers KAIROS and VIRAT.
Fast evacuation boats KEGM-10 and KEGM-9, tugboat KURTARMA-12, and Emergency Response Vessel NENE HATUN were immediately mobilized, he emphasized.
The minister confirmed the 25 crew members aboard the KAIROS were extracted by the KEGM-10 vessel.
The 20 crew members on the VIRAT remain healthy as coast guard teams manage the situation.
"We thank the personnel of the General Directorate of Coastal Safety for their professional response, racing against time, and we continue to closely monitor the situation with all our units," he added.
