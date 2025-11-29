The 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contestâ€”Set To Premiere In Europeâ€”Will Bring The Art Of Poetic China To Audiences Across The Continent

The 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contestâ€”Set To Premiere In Europeâ€”Will Bring The Art Of Poetic China To Audiences Across The Continent
Since its debut in 2016, the program has grown into a flagship cultural program in China. It weaves classical poetry into a competitive format and blends poetic beauty and wit to bridge tradition and modernity, the East and West.
On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the program brings together contestants from different walks of lifeâ€”university students, firefighters, teachers, farmers, and moreâ€”to showcase the vitality and warmth of classical poetry in contemporary China. Through a vivid social mosaic, it highlights poetryâ€TMs living relevance and fulfills its core mission to â€œbring poetry into daily life.â€ Esteemed cultural scholars such as Kang Zhen, Meng Man, Li Bo, and Yang Yu will demystify the classics with clear commentary, leading the audience on a poetic journey to discover the emotional and spiritual vocabulary unique to Chinese expression.
The 2025 edition introduces AI-generated imagery and fluid lighting technology to redefine visual storytelling and enable a digital revival of classical motifs. Virtual creations like the â€œNight Market of Prosperous Changâ€TManâ€ orchestrate a symphony of technology and poetry, transporting a global audience on an immersive journey into Eastern culture.
The new edition features a refreshed format, which retains beloved segments like â€œFei Hua Lingâ€ (a thematic verse chain) and â€œPoetry in Painting,â€ while introducing a new challenge roundâ€”â€œChampionsâ€TM Leagueâ€ and a situational challenge inspired by the classical paintingÂ The Itinerant Peddler. The fusion of intellectual depth and visual spectacle allows viewers to step into the poetic realm and embark on a cultural journey into the heart of the Chinese spiritual world.
Positioned within the global cultural dialogue, theÂ 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contest serves not only as a spiritual anchor for cultural identity among overseas Chinese but also opens a window into the linguistic artistry and philosophical depth of Chinese poetry for European audiences.
