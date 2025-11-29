Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey extends condolences for Hong Kong fire victims

2025-11-29 02:18:11
(MENAFN) Türkiye conveyed its condolences to Hong Kong on Thursday following a devastating fire that swept through a residential complex in the Tai Po area, leaving numerous casualties.

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that Ankara is “deeply saddened” by the fatalities resulting from the blaze that erupted on Wednesday. The message continued, “We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the PRC (People's Republic of China).”

According to general reports, the incident—described as Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years—has claimed at least 83 lives, including that of a firefighter, while 76 individuals have sustained injuries. Rescue crews are still searching for missing residents as emergency efforts remain underway.

