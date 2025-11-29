Sri Lanka Flood, Landslides Toll Rises To 123: Official
Colombo, Sri Lanka: Torrential rains, triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, have killed 123 people across Sri Lanka so far, with another 130 still missing, the Disaster Management Centre said Saturday.
Director General Sampath Kotuwegoda said relief operations were underway with 43,995 people moved to state-run welfare centres after their homes were destroyed in the week-long heavy rains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment