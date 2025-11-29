Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Flood, Landslides Toll Rises To 123: Official

2025-11-29 02:11:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Torrential rains, triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, have killed 123 people across Sri Lanka so far, with another 130 still missing, the Disaster Management Centre said Saturday.

Director General Sampath Kotuwegoda said relief operations were underway with 43,995 people moved to state-run welfare centres after their homes were destroyed in the week-long heavy rains.

The Peninsula

