AAFT Scholarship Presented To The Country Of Benin
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, November 2025: Marwah Studios, the international hub of media education and cultural exchange, had the honour of welcoming H.E. Erick Jean Marie Zinsou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to India, during his official visit. The highlight of the visit was the presentation of an AAFT Scholarship for a deserving student from Benin, symbolizing the commitment of both nations to strengthen educational and cultural ties.
The scholarship was extended under the aegis of the Indo-Benin Film and Cultural Forum, a platform established to promote cooperation between India and Benin in the fields of art, culture, media, and education.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, personally escorted the Ambassador through the Marwah Studios campus, showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities, including various film, television, and media departments. Dr. Marwah expressed his pleasure in developing closer relations with Benin through academic and cultural initiatives.
In his remarks, H.E. Erick Jean Marie Zinsou appreciated the efforts of Marwah Studios and the Indo-Benin Film and Cultural Forum for their vision and hospitality. He acknowledged the importance of education and creative exchange in building stronger ties between the two nations.
The visit was covered by Radio Noida and MSTV, capturing the essence of international cooperation and the spirit of friendship that marked the occasion.
The event concluded with an exchange of ideas on future collaborations between India and Benin in the fields of cinema, culture, and media education.
