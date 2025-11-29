Karnataka Crisis: Kumaraswamy Calls It A 'Drama' As CM, Dycm Meet

Kumaraswamy Slams Congress 'Drama'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in Karnataka, Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MP HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government here on Saturday, calling the situation "a drama" and accusing it of neglecting development.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy said they are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this "ultimate drama". "I don't want to discuss all those things. A drama is going on. We are eagerly waiting for the outcome of this ultimate drama... Where is the development? Development has collapsed in Karnataka... Work started by the previous governments is continuing. There is no fresh work by this government. They are just trying to grab land and loot the state," the Union Minister said.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Hold Talks Over Breakfast

Between this, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met his Deputy DK Shivakumar at his residence for a high-stakes breakfast meeting on Saturday, where the two leaders attempted to cool tempers over plates of traditional idli and sambar. CM Siddaramaiah had invited Shivakumar earlier in order to resolve the ongoing crisis within the party. Legal advisor to CM AS Ponnanna was also present in the meeting.

The Congress is likely to discuss the crisis with the central leaders after the party's strategy group meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament on November 30.

Parameshwara Enters Fray

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara threw his hat in the ring claiming that some people even wanted to see him as CM and that it is up to the Congress high command in Delhi to resolve the issues. In an interaction with ANI, the Karnataka Home Minister, commenting on the DK Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah tussle, asserted that the aspirations of the people cannot be stopped. "...Somebody wants DK Shivakumar as chief minister, somebody wants Siddaramaiah to continue, and somebody wants me to be the chief minister, and somebody wants somebody else. So you cannot stop the aspirations of the people. Every time there is a talk about the Chief Minister, whether after the election or somewhere in between, Dalits express their aspirations. There is nothing wrong with it. I don't think it is wrong. It is up to the high command. All these developments are definitely watched by the high command. They take note of these developments, and they'll resolve them..." said G Parameshwara.

High Command to Decide

The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision. The tussle, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post. (ANI)

