'Yeh Toh Haamra Dost Hai': Rohit Sharma's Witty Quip With Shahbaz Nadeem Goes Viral (WATCH)

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma touched down in Ranchi on Thursday, November 27, ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, which will begin on November 30. Rohit returned to international cricket after playing his last match in the Indian jersey during the ODI series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma is set to play his first international game at home since November last year, as he and Virat Kohli return to Indian soil for an ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. The 37-year-old's return to action is seen not only as a major boost but a major relief to the fans who are disappointed by India's Test series whitewash 0-2 at the hands of South Africa earlier this week.

Following retirement from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODIs as the veteran batter now looks to extend his career in the shorter format of the game till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Banter Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma often makes headlines with his performance at the crease, but the star batter is also known for his witty one-liners and effortless humour off the field, which once stole the spotlight.

After touching down in Ranchi, Rohit was escorted out of the Birsa Munda Airport with tight security, and the Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem was seen approaching the former India captain to receive him at the airport. Rohit Sharma grinned, but the security officials could not recognise Nadeem until the veteran batter intervened with a laugh.

“Aare yeh toh hamara dost hai, ye toh hamara dekhbhal kar raha hai,” Rohit cheekily told security staff.

Rohit Sharma talking in Bihari accent after meeting Sehwaz

Even at the peak of his international career, Rohit Sharma has remained humble and grounded, sharing a strong camaraderie with his teammates and support staff, which reflects his down-to-earth nature despite his superstar status. Rohit's bonding with his teammates, coaches, and domestic players is often praised as a key reason he remains one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma Trains Hard in the Nets Ahead of Ranchi ODI

Rohit Sharma had his first training session on November 28 at the Ranchi Stadium ahead of the first ODI of the series. The 38-year-old was seen smashing huge sixes in the nets and in the nets, looking in top touch ahead of the series opener against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium on Saturday.

With the 2027 World Cup two years away, Rohit Sharma is using a focused on using every ODI series to fine-tune his rhythm to remain in India's long-term ODI plans ahead of the marquee event. Though the veteran batter has not officially made any commitment to play the 2027 World Cup, his participation in the Australia ODI series and the upcoming ODI leg of the South Africa series suggests he is keen to stay involved and assess his readiness for the mega tournament.

During and after the net session, Rohit Sharma was continuously seen explaining the finer details of the game to Jaiswal.

Never seen any other sportsperson besides Ronaldo, even at 38 being this dedicated to their game.

Rohit Sharma has a good record against South Africa in ODIs, amassing 806 runs, including 3 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 33.58 in 26 matches. Rohit Sharma is among the leading run-getters in ODIs, amassing 11370 runs, including 33 centuries and 59 fifties, at an average of 49.22 in 276 matches.