'Gareeb Beta Ko Kaun Pyaar Karta Hai?':Viral Video Opens Tough Talk On Men's Mental Health

A viral Instagram post has triggered a larger conversation around the emotional well-being of men and the burden of being the primary breadwinner in Indian households. The video, shared by creator director-dayal, is titled"Gareeb beta toh maa-baap ko bhi achha nahi lagta" and has struck a chord with thousands online.

In the short clip, Dayal narrates an incident just three days after quitting his job and returning to his family home from another city. He recalls how things felt different when he was earning - a time when he felt valued for his contribution. Something as simple as his mother offering him extra rotis at dinner made him feel appreciated, he says.

But that warmth, according to him, faded once he was no longer financially supporting the family. Dayal shares that when he recently asked for two extra rotis, his father instructed his mother in a matter-of-fact tone:“He's asking for two more rotis, give them to him.” The change, he says, left him feeling invisible.

Through his emotional monologue, Dayal questions why respect and affection for men are often tied to their income.

“If you don't earn, nobody respects you - not even family,” he says in the video.“Make money... Because if you don't have it, nothing else matters."

The video has sparked wide-ranging reactions - from empathy to uncomfortable agreement. Many men admitted that they too have felt love being replaced by judgement during financial setbacks.

“This is the reality - a man's value is measured in how much he provides,” one user wrote.

Another quoted comedian Chris Rock's famous line:

“Only women, children and dogs are loved unconditionally. A man is only loved under the condition that he provides something.”

Amid the heavy discussion, several viewers offered support and encouragement to the creator.

“I've started following you from today. I'm sure I will see you rise higher than ever. All the best,” read a comment.

“This phase will pass. Keep going,” wrote another.

The video has not only gone viral, but also opened up a sensitive dialogue: how often are men allowed to be vulnerable - especially within the walls of their own homes?