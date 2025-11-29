India U20 Women's Team To Play Friendlies Vs Uzbekistan In Mahabalipuram

The India U20 women's football team is set to play two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan on November 29 and December 2 at the FC Madras Academy in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), both fixtures fall within the FIFA Women's International Match Window and will be played behind closed doors.

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Preparations

The matches are part of India's ongoing preparation for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026, where the Young Tigresses will compete in Group C alongside Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei. Also, Uzbekistan, which has also qualified for the Asian Cup, will play in Group B with DPR Korea, Korea Republic and Jordan.

Team's Buildup and Recent Form

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 24-member squad for the two fixtures.

The team has been undergoing a training camp at the FC Madras Academy since November 11, focusing on technical drills, match awareness and conditioning.

Last month, the Young Tigresses travelled to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, where they played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19, registering a 3-2 win and a 1-1 draw.

India U20 Women's Squad for Friendlies

India U20 women's 24-member squad for Uzbekistan friendlies in Mahabalipuram: Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu. Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara. Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Saroj, Monisha Singha, Neha. Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul. Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson. (ANI)

