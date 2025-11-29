It's Good To Be Back In Blue, Really Looking Forward To Playing Again For India: Gaikwad
With no Shubman Gill (neck injury) and Shreyas Iyer (spleen injury), Gaikwad was included in India's ODI squad for the three-match series, to be led by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, against South Africa starting on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.
“It's good to be back in blue and really looking forward to again playing for Team India,” said Gaikwad in a video posted by BCCI on X on Saturday, on the sidelines of the team photoshoot activities.
Gaikwad last featured in an ODI on December 19, 2023, against South Africa in Gqeberha, while his most recent international outing came in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 13, 2024.
"It's great to have him here. He's been a quality player for a number of years, and if he gets this chance, I'm pretty sure he'll do the country very proud," India bowling coach Morne Morkel had said on Friday about Gaikwad's call-up to the ODI team.
Gaikwad forced his way back into India's ODI set-up with strong displays in the recent 50-over series against South Africa A in Rajkot, and could be in contention for the number four slot in Iyer's absence.
While left-handed batters Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant remain the frontrunners for the position, Gaikwad's prolific form gives the team management another option as they weigh up the make-up of their middle order. Following the ODI series opener in Ranchi, India and South Africa will play the next two games in Raipur and Visakhapatnam.
