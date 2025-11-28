OECS CARICOM Congratulates Newly Elected Prime Minister Of Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

ST LUCIA / GUYANA – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and CARICOM extended congratulations to Dr Godwin Friday, following his historic election victory on 27 November 2025 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Godwin was sworn in on Friday as St Vincent and the Grenadines' 5th prime minister, taking the oath of allegiance, oath of office and oath of secrecy before Governor-General Dame Susan Dougan. The cabinet of ministers are expected to be sworn in next week.

The New Democratic Party victory in the 2025 election, according to preliminary results, won 14 of the 15 seats.

Former prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to address the nation Saturday evening. He is the sole member on the opposition benches and designated leader of the opposition (LOO).

“We commend the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for exercising their democratic right through a peaceful electoral process. Dr Friday succeeds Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who has served as prime minister since 2001 and has long been a respected voice within and beyond the region.

“Under prime minister Friday's leadership and the new government's mandate, the OECS looks forward to renewed collaboration grounded in shared regional values of solidarity, sustainable development, and good governance. We stand ready to cooperate closely with the new administration in advancing policies and initiatives that strengthen Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the entire Eastern Caribbean region.

“We express our sincere gratitude to outgoing prime minister Gonsalves for his years of service and contributions to regional cooperation and integration, and we welcome prime minister Friday and his cabinet into the OECS family. We offer our best wishes for success in their stewardship of the nation.”

“CARICOM welcomes prime minister Friday to the Conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community, and looks forward to working with him and the members of the new administration of St Vincent and the Grenadines in support of strengthened and effective regional integration.”

P rime Minister Philip J. Pierre congratulated Dr Godwin Friday, stating:

“Your victory reflects the will of the Vincentian people and their confidence in your vision. As sister islands bound by history, friendship, and shared Caribbean identity, we salute this important moment in your nation's democratic journey. May your tenure be marked by wisdom, compassion, and transformative success, moving all Vincentians forward together.”

Allen Michael Chastanet, political leader of United Workers Party (UWP), said:

“Congratulations to my brother, Dr Godwin Friday, on being elected the new prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. This victory is a testament to your perseverance, your integrity and the trust the people have placed in your leadership. You and your team deserve this. May your tenure be guided by wisdom, progress and an unwavering commitment to the people you now serve;“Yellow is the code!”

Sir Ronald Sanders, concerning Dr Ralph Gonsalves, noted:

“I have known Dr Ralph Gonsalves since before he succeeded Sir James“Son” Mitchell as prime minister. I worked with both men and admired and respected them in different ways, except one – and that one exception is the exact and firm commitment to Caribbean unity which they both displayed.

“Ralph Gonsalves is an intellectual giant of the Caribbean. His writings, his many speeches, lectures and public statements were invaluable lessons about the importance of integration for the people of the Caribbean. He is steadfast in that commitment and diligent in infecting everyone with his passion. The region, as a collective, owes him full recognition for his caring and his courage.

“The people of St Vincent and the Grenadines spoke decisively on November 27 when they elected a new government, and the will of the people must be respected at all times. However, the stature of Ralph Gonsalves has not been diminished, nor has his standing as a warrior for the people of the Caribbean. He continues to deserve our deep respect, even as we wish the new government of St Vincent and the Grenadines every success in the stewardship of the people's affairs.”

Reporting on the New Democratic Party's crushing defeat of Unity Labour, taking 14 of 15 seats according to preliminary results, theguardian notes:

“... SVG is the only member of the seven-state Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States not to offer citizenship by investment.”

“Emanuel Quashie, an international relations lecturer at the University of the West Indies, has blamed the defeat on a combination of factors.“There was a lot of anti-Ralph sentiment given that he was in power for so long. Granted, he did do a lot in terms of transforming SVG.

“He took us through the global financial crisis. He took us through the global pandemic. He took us through the La Soufrière volcanic eruption, Hurricane Beryl and previous climate change episodic events. But I think that wasn't a concern for many of the voters either. I also think that the messaging from the ULP was not strong and convincing enough because I did not see them leaning enough on a lot of their wins,” [... ] he added.

