Analyst Compares Bitcoin's Risk-Reward Setup To COVID Crisis

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin's Potential Upside Amid Macro Uncertainty

Bitcoin could be poised for substantial gains despite current market pressures, according to leading crypto researcher André Dragosch of Bitwise Europe. He highlights that the current risk-reward profile mirrors the conditions seen during the COVID pandemic, suggesting an asymmetric upside potential if macroeconomic conditions improve.



Bitcoin 's current valuation reflects a highly bearish global economic outlook, with market pricing in recession fears amid aggressive U.S. monetary tightening.

Despite recent declines, several analysts believe Bitcoin is poised for a rebound, citing historical patterns and macroeconomic support.

Market sentiment remains mixed, with some traders optimistic about a recovery, while others remain cautious due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Broader economic signals imply that macro conditions could eventually favor risk assets like Bitcoin, potentially fueling a significant rally.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin

Sentiment: Cautiously Bullish

Price impact: Negative - Bitcoin has recently declined but analysts see potential for a rebound based on macroeconomic factors.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold - Given the uncertain macro environment but potential for recovery, maintaining positions is advisable for now.

Market context: The recent Bitcoin price correction occurs amidst broader macroeconomic challenges, yet some experts see signs of potential recovery based on policy shifts and historical market behavior.

Market Dynamics and Macro Outlook

Bitcoin's recent price trajectory has been shaped by macroeconomic headwinds, including aggressive quantitative tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Over the past month, Bitcoin has declined approximately 17.33%, suffering from macroeconomic fears and a major liquidations event that followed geopolitical tensions such as President Donald Trump 's tariffs on Chinese imports.

Bitcoin remains below its recent high of $125,100, with current levels testing key support at $90,000.

Despite the setbacks, Dragosch emphasizes that the macroeconomic backdrop could shift favorably, driven by the residual effects of monetary stimulus efforts implemented post-pandemic. He notes that similar conditions historically precede strong bull runs, suggesting that Bitcoin's current undervaluation could be a prelude to a rally should economic growth accelerate.

Crypto traders and analysts remain divided on the short-term outlook, with some citing technical indicators hinting at a potential rebound. Alessio Rastani, a prominent trader, pointed out that recent dips are consistent with historical setups that have often led to substantial rallies, occurring roughly three-quarters of the time. Meanwhile, market veteran Tom Lee remains confident that Bitcoin will retake the $100,000 mark before year-end, potentially reaching new record highs.

