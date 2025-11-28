Over 40 Dead In Sri Lanka Landslides And Floods

Sri Lanka has been battered by severe weather since last week, with continuous heavy rain triggering deadly landslides and widespread flooding. Authorities say more than 40 people have died as a result of the extreme conditions.

The Disaster Management Centre reported on Thursday that at least 21 people remain missing and 10 others have been injured. Officials warn the number of casualties may rise as rescue teams struggle to reach isolated communities.

In several mountainous regions, landslides brought down rocks, mud and fallen trees, blocking railway tracks and forcing train services to halt. Emergency workers are clearing debris but say unstable slopes continue to pose a serious risk.

This week's fatalities mark the highest weather-related death toll since June last year, when 26 people were killed by heavy rains. Another 17 deaths were recorded in December due to flooding and landslides across the island.

Large parts of the country remain on alert as authorities issue fresh warnings for more intense rainfall. Hundreds of homes have been damaged, and scores of families have been moved to temporary shelters amid rising water levels.

Rescue operations have been slowed by washed-out roads and difficult terrain, particularly in remote hill districts. Officials say restoring access to these areas is crucial for delivering aid and locating the missing.

Climate specialists warn that extreme rainfall events are becoming more frequent due to changing weather patterns and inadequate disaster preparedness. They say Sri Lanka must strengthen early-warning systems and invest in long-term resilience.

With more storms forecast, emergency teams are bracing for further challenges. The government is under pressure to respond swiftly and provide support to affected communities as fears grow that the death toll could increase.

