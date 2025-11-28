Can Kashmir Code Its Way Out Of Winter Learning Loss?

File photo

By Mohammad Hanief

Every year, as Chinar leaves turn gold and drift to the ground, Kashmir braces for months of cold and stillness.

Winter does not arrive gently. It presses down with snow, frost, and long nights. Roads vanish under ice, rooftops sag with snow, and life slows to the pace the weather dictates.

For children, however, the world does not stop. Education continues, sometimes in unusual ways, often in difficult conditions.

Winter vacations in Kashmir stretch for weeks. Schools close to protect students from freezing classrooms, slippery roads, and unreliable transport. These breaks are necessary, but they disrupt learning.

Young children can lose touch with lessons, struggling to regain focus when classes resume. Students in remote villages face even greater challenges, with few opportunities for tutoring or enrichment.

The gap between city and countryside widens each winter.

Snow can block roads for days, isolating entire neighbourhoods. In mountainous areas like Gurez, Karnah, and parts of South Kashmir, reaching school in deep winter can be impossible. Even in Srinagar, icy streets and sub-zero temperatures make daily travel unsafe.

Inside homes, families use bukharis and kangris to stay warm, but heating and lighting remain inconsistent. Electricity often fails during storms. Children sit in dim rooms, bundled in sweaters, trying to study as the wind howls outside. Under such conditions, learning is a struggle.

Digital tools offer some relief. WhatsApp groups, recorded lessons, and online worksheets have become part of winter routines in many schools. Teachers share videos and assignments to keep children academically connected.

These solutions cannot replace classrooms, and they are far from universal.

Many families have only one smartphone for multiple children. Internet connections falter in snowfall, and data costs can be high.

Still, for many, digital learning is the only link to education when the snow keeps students indoors.

Communities have stepped in where infrastructure falls short. Volunteers organize small study circles in insulated rooms or community halls. Heated by bukharis, these spaces allow children to revise lessons, interact with peers, and receive guidance from older students or local educators.

They do not replace formal schools, but bring warmth, routine, and encouragement, things that winter can easily take away.

Parents often say these initiatives help children avoid the lethargy and boredom that long, dark winters bring.

Winter also affects emotional well-being. Children confined indoors for long periods become restless. Reduced playtime, short daylight hours, and fewer social interactions lead to boredom, irritability, and low motivation.

Experts stress the importance of structured routines that include creative activities, indoor games, storytelling, and family engagement. These practices support mental health while reinforcing learning habits.

Another challenge shadows winter education: the rising cost of private schooling.

Over the years, private schools have multiplied across the valley, filling gaps in infrastructure and teaching quality in government institutions. This growth has created a near-monopoly in many areas.

Tuition, transport, and annual fees rise every year. Many parents continue paying full fees even when buses do not run or classrooms stay closed for weeks. Uniforms and books, often available only from designated vendors, add to the burden.