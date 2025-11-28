Manhattan Printing Launches Eco-Friendly“One Invoice, One Tree” Program To Advance Sustainable Printing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Retractable Banner for Corporate Event and Promotion - New Tree-Planting Initiative Helps Customers Support Reforestation With Every Purchase"Manhattan Printing has launched a“One Invoice, One Tree” program, planting one tree for every invoice issued. The initiative supports reforestation, boosts carbon capture, and connects customers directly to environmental impact. CEO Henry says the effort reflects the company's responsibility to promote sustainable, eco-friendly printing. Manhattan Printing continues to lead the industry with greener practices and high-quality print solutions.

New York, NY - Nov 28, 2025 - Manhattan Printing is proud to introduce a major sustainability initiative designed to make every customer purchase count. Through the company's new “One Invoice, One Tree” program, one tree will be planted for every invoice issued, reinforcing Manhattan Printing's ongoing commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly printing practices.

As a trusted leader in New York's printing industry, Manhattan Printing understands that healthy forests are essential for paper production, environmental balance, and the long-term future of responsible printing. By turning routine business transactions into reforestation support, the company aims to give back more than it consumes and promote meaningful climate action.

Why the“One Invoice, One Tree” Sustainability Initiative Matters

“ Sustainability is not an option, it's our responsibility,” said Henry, CEO of Manhattan Printing.“By planting a tree for every invoice, we help customers directly contribute to reforestation, environmental restoration, and a healthier planet.” This initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate greener practices into every stage of the printing process.

Key Environmental Benefits of This Eco-Focused Printing Initiative



Boosts global reforestation efforts and helps repair damaged ecosystems

Improves long-term carbon capture, supporting climate-positive action

Enhances biodiversity by restoring wildlife habitats

Connects customers to sustainability through measurable, tree-planting results Strengthens Manhattan Printing's mission to lead the industry in sustainable printing solutions



Each invoice represents a direct investment in new trees, ensuring that everyday printing needs contribute to real environmental progress.

About Manhattan Printing: A Leader in Sustainable, High-Quality Printing

Manhattan Printing is a leading New York–based printing company renowned for delivering premium print solutions to corporations and nonprofit organizations. We specialize in high-quality commercial and event printing, offering exceptional craftsmanship, reliable service, and some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.