Appy Pie Launches AI Website Builder For Hindi-Speaking Users

"“We are excited to introduce our AI Website Builder for Hindi-speaking users, who represent one of the fastest-growing segments of online creators and entrepreneurs,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“Our goal is to make website creation simple, intuitive, and inclusive, giving every Hindi-speaking user the freedom to build and grow their online presence without technical barriers.”"Appy Pie has launched its AI Website Builder for Hindi-speaking users, enabling them to create professional websites without coding or technical skills.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 28, 2025 - Appy Pie, a global no-code platform for app and website development, today announced the launch of its AI Website Builder for Hindi -speaking users, enabling individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to create professional websites without any coding knowledge. By simply describing the type of website they want in natural language, users can automatically generate layouts, navigation structures, branding components, and content foundations that can be customized through Appy Pie's intuitive visual editor.

The launch comes at a time when digital participation among Hindi-speaking users continues to rise, fueled by increasing adoption of online services, ecommerce platforms, and mobile-first business models. Many users still face technical barriers such as lack of web development expertise, reliance on agencies, or high project costs. Appy Pie's AI Website Builder addresses these challenges by offering a fast, affordable, and accessible alternative that empowers non-technical users to build and manage their websites independently.

Using Appy Pie's guided workflow, users describe the purpose of their website-whether for local businesses, personal branding, education, ecommerce, services, events, or community-driven platforms-and the system instantly generates a complete, ready-to-edit design. With the drag-and-drop interface, users can modify layouts, update content, integrate features, and publish their websites without involving external developers. This gives Hindi-speaking creators greater control over the speed and direction of their online presence.

Appy Pie's AI Website Builder is now available with full Hindi language support, along with localized onboarding materials designed to help new users get started easily. The platform offers flexible plans for individuals, small businesses, and enterprise users, accessible directly through the Appy Pie website.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and website builde, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

