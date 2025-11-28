Why IQSTEL (Nasdaq: IQST) Is Doubling Down On AI-Driven Cyber Shields-Just As FCC Deregulates Telecom Defenses

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) November 28h, 2025 –Investorideas, a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom, AI and Cybersecurity stocks issues a snapshot looking at how cybersecurity is playing a key role in the telecom sector, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ), a Global Connectivity, AI and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms and Cybersecurity.

According toCyberpress,

This news came out followingnews days earlier that“The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday abandoned an effort to require telecommunications companies to meet minimum cybersecurity standards.”

But are consumers protected? According tosome experts the answer is no and it may represent a big problem for Americans.

In December 2024 headlines were buzzing with a major cyber-attack against leading telecom companies was reported,

Forging ahead with its internal commitment to cybersecurity for its customers, in late October IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST )announced that Reality Border, IQSTEL's AI subsidiary, has completed Phase One of its joint program with Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU ) to deliver a new generation of AI-enhanced cybersecurity. The milestone introduces a secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for Airweb (web AI agent) and IQ2Call (voice AI agent), now fronted and protected by Cycurion's ARx multi-layer cybersecurity platform.

From the news:



MCP Interface for Airweb & IQ2Call – standardized, secure context/tooling layer for AI-agent workflows operating in detect/protect modes.

ARx Reverse-Proxy Shielding – obscures true server IPs and diverts adversaries to hardened defenses and decoys.

Four-Layer ARx Defense (current config)

Geo-Gating (region-based blocking)

WAF & API Security (request inspection & filtering)

Proprietary Bot Hunter (malicious automation detection while allowing legit bots)

AI-Powered Behavioral Analysis (real-time anomaly detection & response)

Dynamic Threat Intelligence – real-time 13M+ malicious IP blocklist with continuous updates and automated blocking.

Operational Visibility – dashboards/SIEM integration, packet-level drill-downs, and adaptive rules for rapid action. Model Context Protocol (MCP), in practice

MCP standardizes how AI agents securely discover, request, and use tools/data from external systems, enforcing auditable permissions and least-privilege policies.

Normalize AI-Agent Tooling - Airweb and IQ2Call expose capabilities as MCP tools behind ARx (e.g., Knowledge Ops; secure webhooks/email/SMS; IQ2Call call control: initiate/end calls, warm transfers, Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency (DTMF), post-call notes; scheduling/CRM handoffs). All are schema-described to eliminate ad-hoc integrations.

Enforce Policy at the Edge - Every MCP request/response is fronted by ARx (reverse proxy + four-layer defense); malicious sessions are challenged or blocked in real time.

Auditability & Least-Privilege - MCP scopes and per-tool policies restrict actions (e.g., read-only KB); ARx dashboards/SIEM deliver end-to-end observability (who/what invoked which tool, parameters, security verdicts).

Static defenses struggle against fast-moving, automated adversaries. ARx's preemptive, deception-driven approach halts threats before impact, while MCP turns Airweb and IQ2Call into well-governed, least-privilege clients of enterprise systems-reducing risk without sacrificing speed.

This is only the beginning. IQSTEL and Cycurion are building a powerful AI-enhanced cybersecurity ecosystem. With IQSTEL's AI services now protected by Cycurion's advanced ARx platform, the next phase will go beyond defense - delivering solutions where AI takes the lead in cyber protection, predicting, adapting, and neutralizing threats before they emerge.

On November 25th, IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) updated their shareholders on the relationship, stating“ Both Companies Signal Long-Term Commitment, Joint Development Plans, and a "Sibling Companies" Vision for the Future.”

From the news:

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) and Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) refer to the joint press release dated September 3, 2025, in which each company announced plans to distribute $500,000 worth of the other company's shares to its respective shareholders. To further solidify the strategic alliance between the two companies, IQSTEL and Cycurion today announce an updated approach: Each company will instead distribute $500,000 worth of its own shares as a one-time, pro-rata dividend to its shareholders, while preserving the full $1,000,000 in cross-ownership shares.

Following a coordinated review, IQSTEL and Cycurion agreed that issuing dividends in their own shares-rather than redistributing cross-held shares-provides a more streamlined, efficient, and value-enhancing structure for shareholders. The original cross-shareholding swap is expected to proceed next year once the shares meet seasoning requirements.

By keeping the full cross-holding positions intact, IQSTEL and Cycurion reinforce to the market that their relationship is not transactional, but rather a long-term investment commitment, reflecting a shared strategy, joint product development roadmap, and tightly aligned corporate vision.

Both companies described the decision as a strong symbol of their status as "sibling companies," working collaboratively to expand their technological footprint in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom, and high-tech enterprise services.

IQSTEL and Cycurion are currently co-developing advanced cybersecurity technologies, AI-based threat intelligence applications, and identity-driven security solutions aimed at telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprise clients across more than 20 countries and 17 time zones.

The companies expect to deliver additional partnership updates in Q1 and Q2 2026 as new joint products enter the market.

