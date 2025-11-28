Fuzuli's Poetry Comes To Life Through Mugham Art

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Shabi-Hijran" performance, starring the legendary Alim Gasimov and Fargana Gasimova, drew immense attention and was warmly received by the audience at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

The main motifs of the performance were based on Fuzuli's immortal work, the poem "Leyli and Majnun".

Alongside Alim and Fargana Gasimov, the characters of this classical work were also portrayed by Javad Nur and Jala Novruzova, offering the audience a rich and multifaceted artistic experience.

The stage director of the performance was Honoured Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, and the choreographer was Honoured Artist Bahruz Vaqifoglu. Under their leadership, the composition, blending the language of mugham and theatre, brought Fuzuli's poetry to the modern stage in a perfect synthesis.

The performers were accompanied by the Garabagh Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Honoured Artist Nargiz Aliyeva. The music was enriched by Zaki Valiyev on the tar, Rauf Islamov on the kamancha, Rafael Asgarov on wind instruments, and Javidan Nabiyev on percussion instruments.

The performance, a great success, transformed Fuzuli's poetry into an unforgettable, unique cultural event, thanks to the voices of Alim Gasimov and Fargana Gasimov.

Both visually and emotionally, the performance left a deep impact on the audience, becoming an unforgettable experience for lovers of mugham and poetry.