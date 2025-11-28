Sunny & Bobby Deol Finally Seen After Dharmendra's Demise, Emotional Photo Goes Viral

Emotional pictures of Sunny and Bobby Deol from Dharmendra's prayer meet are going viral. The 89-year-old legend passed away on November 24, and Bollywood stars gathered to honour his celebrated life.

Ever since legendary actor Dharmendra passed away, the Deol family has stayed completely away from the spotlight. Fans were especially worried as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had not made a single public appearance. Even during the final journey and last rites, no clear pictures of them surfaced, only a few blurred videos shared by paparazzi pages.

Three days after the He-Man of Bollywood bid farewell, the first clear photo of Sunny and Bobby has finally appeared online and is now going viral.

A digital creator named Kundan Singh shared an emotional picture from Dharmendra's prayer meet held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. In the photo, male family members are dressed in white shirts while the women wear white salwar-kameez. Sunny and Bobby can be seen with teary eyes as they greet guests with folded hands. Behind them, Dharmendra's smiling portrait in a beautifully decorated frame adds to the emotional atmosphere.

The prayer meet was organized as a 'Celebration of Life', attended by several celebrities from the industry. Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Ameesha Patel, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, and many more arrived to pay respects.

Dharmendra, aged 89, had been unwell for almost a month and breathed his last on November 24, 2025, at his Juhu residence. He was under constant medical care after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. The family reportedly performed his last rites quietly, which drew criticism online, but now, fans are simply united in grief and remembrance.

Dharmendra's legacy continues to live on through his iconic films and the love of his fans-while his family gathers strength to cope with the loss of their beloved pillar.