S. Korea Upgrades 2025 Economic Growth Projection to 1.0 Percent
(MENAFN) South Korea's central bank upgraded its 2025 economic expansion projection by one-tenth of a percentage point Thursday.
Real gross domestic product, inflation-adjusted, is now expected to climb 1.0 percent in 2025—up from the 0.9 percent growth estimate issued three months prior, the Bank of Korea (BOK) announced.
The BOK's forecast exceeds the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) 0.9 percent growth projection for the Asian economy, while matching the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) outlook.
Real GDP expansion is anticipated to accelerate to 1.8 percent in 2026, surpassing the BOK's previous three-month estimate of 1.6 percent, the institution reported. The consumer price index (CPI) is projected to advance 2.1 percent this year and maintain that 2.1 percent pace next year, the bank added.
The upward revisions signal renewed confidence in South Korea's economic trajectory as policymakers balance growth objectives against persistent inflation pressures and external uncertainties.
