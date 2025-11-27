403
Ex-S. Korea leader, five former senior officials get indicated
(MENAFN) South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol and five former senior officials have been indicted in connection with ex-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup’s flight to Australia last year, according to reports. Yoon is accused of orchestrating Lee’s appointment as ambassador to Australia in November 2023 to help him evade scrutiny in an investigation into his alleged interference in a military probe regarding a Marine’s death. He faces charges of aiding Lee’s departure, abusing his power, and violating the State Public Officials Act.
The special counsel team also alleges that Yoon’s actions were intended to slow the investigation into the Marine’s death and prevent it from focusing on him. The probe, led by Special Counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, has been examining claims that Lee left for Australia in March 2023 to avoid the ongoing investigation.
Authorities believe that the presidential Office of National Security, the Foreign Ministry, and the Justice Ministry coordinated Lee’s appointment and subsequent exit from the country under Yoon’s alleged instructions. Just four days after his appointment, Lee’s travel ban was lifted, allowing him to fly to Australia. He returned 11 days later amid growing criticism over the trip.
The five others indicted alongside Yoon include former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, former First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin, former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, and two other officials connected to the case.
On Friday, Yoon was separately indicted for allegedly interfering in the military investigation into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who drowned in July 2023 while assisting flood victims in Yecheon County after being swept away by strong currents.
