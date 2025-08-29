Janhvi Kapoor To Sidharth Malhotra: Check Educational Backgrounds Of 'Param Sundari' Stars

"Param Sundari," released on August 29, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others. Here's a quick look at the educational backgrounds of the film's lead actors and supporting cast.

After completing his schooling, Sidharth Malhotra pursued a Commerce degree at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. During his college years, he began modeling, which eventually led him to explore opportunities in the entertainment and film industry.

Janhvi Kapoor completed her schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School. She then pursued an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Manhattan, New York. After completing her studies, she entered the world of acting.

Manjot Singh finished his schooling in Delhi. He then enrolled in a correspondence course at Delhi University but couldn't attend due to film shooting commitments.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor studied only till 10th grade. Reports suggest he's a school dropout, meaning he didn't attend college. He reportedly wanted to study abroad after 10th grade, but his family's financial situation prevented it.

Renji Panicker completed B.Com. after 12th grade and then obtained a journalism certificate from the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. He later graduated in Journalism and then started working in the film industry.