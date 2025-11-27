403
Putin Announces Plans for Kyrgyzstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Wednesday the potential plans for building Kyrgyzstan’s inaugural nuclear power facility.
During a discussion with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in the capital city of Bishkek, Putin mentioned that the new nuclear station could employ advanced small modular reactor technology.
"Rosatom (Russian nuclear industry company) is implementing a large-scale reclamation program for uranium mining sites (in Kyrgyzstan).
The possibility of constructing the republic's first nuclear power plant using advanced Russian technology—small modular reactor technology—is being explored, which, I emphasize, meets the most stringent safety and environmental protection requirements," Putin stated.
In addition to nuclear energy initiatives, Putin noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are planning to develop a substantial solar power facility in the Issyk-Kul region, located in eastern Kyrgyzstan.
He further highlighted plans for a new, modern combined heat and power plant in northern Kyrgyzstan.
During his state visit, Putin also announced that Moscow and Bishkek are preparing to sign a series of significant agreements spanning trade, economic, educational, and migration sectors.
He indicated that a “joint policy statement” is ready to be signed, which will outline the main priorities for strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership between the two nations.
“The agenda for our talks is quite extensive,” Putin remarked, emphasizing that the intergovernmental documents represent “key objectives” for deepening collaboration across multiple areas.
