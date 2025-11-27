403
Indonesia gets hit with 6.6 magnitude earthquake
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck off the western coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island on Thursday, as stated by reports. The tremor hit at 4:56 a.m. local time, with a depth of 25.4 kilometers (15.7 miles), and was centered 45 km (27.9 miles) west-northwest of Sinabang town on the east coast of Simeulue Island.
The earthquake caused significant shaking in the surrounding areas, but according to the latest information, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to assess any potential aftershocks or risks to nearby communities.
