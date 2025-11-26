Ency Releases ENCY 2.5 With 130 Improvements To Machining, Simulation And Workflow Stability

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ency Software releases ENCY 2.5 with 130 workflow, machining, and stability enhancements

November 26, 2025 by David Edwards

Ency Software has released ENCY 2.5, an update that introduces 130 improvements across machining, simulation, and core platform functionality.

The company says the new version focuses on smoother day-to-day workflows and greater stability for users working in CNC programming and simulation.

One of the most noticeable changes is in painting simulation. The part now renders in real time as the simulation runs, allowing users to“see what's painted and what isn't without toggling part visibility”.

By default, the simulation highlights painted and unpainted areas without applying a film-thickness gradient. Users who need to analyse thickness can enable“Verify compare” and apply a color gradient against a reference.

The update also adds two single-click helpers for automatic face selection. With a closed contour selected, a right-click provides access to“Enclosed faces”, which selects all faces within that contour, and“Outer adjacent faces”, which grabs faces adjacent to the contour edges.

According to Ency, these shortcuts reduce multi-face picking to a single action and cut down on selection mistakes in complex pockets and blends.

In Swarf machining, ENCY 2.5 introduces automatic axial-pass calculation. Users can now define toolpaths by either step size or number of passes, and the software will distribute those passes evenly over 3D geometry.

Ency says this keeps spacing uniform, improves surface finish, and still gives operators control over cycle time.

Other usability improvements include refreshed hints for Pencil, Swarf, Non-planar Slicing, and Threading operations, an added“Number of starts” setting for the G92 threading cycle, always-available offline installer links on the Downloads page, updated hole-machining templates, enhanced Ctrl+Shift selection logic, and a faster parallel model-import pipeline. The API command set has also been updated.

Ency says stability has been strengthened across the platform, including project save/open routines, autosave recovery, and PLM integration.

The company reports fixes for edge cases involving network paths and reopening recent projects. Simulation reliability has been improved by eliminating false collision reports in specific scenarios, and post-processing is more consistent with corrections applied to the postprocessor generator and bundled postprocessors.

NC program generation“no longer stalls”, according to the company. Additional refinements include clearer UI visuals, smoother list scrolling, and corrections in STEP export, spline geometry, spatial transformations, and machining-result comparison.

Targeted fixes have also been applied to Swarf, Hole Machining, multi-part geometry selection, ENCY Tuner 2, and the updater.

Ency says the ENCY 2.5 update is available to all users with an active Software Maintenance Contract (SMC).