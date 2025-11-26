Angel Tuccy Releases New Book“Author-Licity” To Help Authors Generate Ongoing Publicity

MENAFN - GetNews)Award-winning speaker, bestselling author, and media strategist Angel Tuccy has released her latest book,, a step-by-step guide designed to help authors turn their published books into powerful marketing tools.







Author-licity addresses one of the biggest challenges for new and experienced authors alike: publishing a book is only the first step - getting it in front of readers and building lasting visibility is what drives real results. The book provides practical strategies for leveraging podcast interviews, media outreach, and marketing techniques to generate consistent exposure and grow an author's platform.







"Publishing a book is just the beginning," Tuccy said. "Author-licity is about helping authors take the next critical step: getting noticed, building authority, and creating momentum that lasts long after the launch."

The book covers key strategies, including:

. How to turn a single book into ongoing publicity opportunities

. Step-by-step methods to get booked on podcasts, media appearances, and virtual events

. Tips for positioning your book to attract your ideal audience

. Proven frameworks for building visibility, credibility, and influence

Angel Tuccy's programs and strategies have helped thousands of authors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders amplify their reach, build authority, and generate leads through strategic media exposure. Author-licity is the culmination of her years of experience helping authors not only publish but thrive in the marketplace.

Author-licity: Create Ongoing Publicity for Your Book is now available in print and digital formats at major online retailers and directly through .

About Angel Tuccy

Angel Tuccy is an award-winning speaker, bestselling author, and media strategist. She is the founder of Vedette Global LLC and creator of the Author-licity and Media Firestorm programs, helping authors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders publish their books and generate ongoing publicity. Angel is also the host of the Make Your Big Impact podcast, where she teaches practical strategies to amplify reach and turn every book into a platform for growth.