The Ultimate Guide To The Best UK LVT Flooring Brands

The lvt flooring uk market is growing, with a projected 4.5% annual increase. Four brands stand out for 2025. Quick Recommendations for 2025

Brand Best For Price Point Karndean Overall Realism & Quality Mid to High Amtico Premium Quality & Design High-End Floorify Trendy Designs & DIY Mid-Range Luvanto Value & Versatility Budget to Mid

Key Takeaways



Top LVT brands like Amtico and Karndean offer high quality and realistic designs, but they cost more.

Mid-range brands like Floorify give you good style and value, and they are often easy to install yourself. Budget-friendly brands like Luvanto provide stylish options at a lower price, which is great for saving money.

Top-Tier LVT Brands: The Premium Choices

When you seek the absolute best in design and durability, premium brands are the answer. These companies lead the lvt flooring uk market. They use superior materials and advanced manufacturing to create floors that are both beautiful and long-lasting. Let's explore the two undisputed leaders in this category.

Amtico: The Leader in Luxury and Design

Amtico has designed and crafted luxury floors in the UK since 1964. The brand is a top choice for homeowners who want bespoke designs and exceptional quality. Its in-house design team in Coventry creates stunning options that inspire creativity. Amtico's reputation for excellence is well-earned, with its Signature collection even being named a finalist at the FX Awards 2025.

You can choose from several unique collections to match your style:



Signature and Décor: Offer bespoke, intricate patterns.

Form, Spacia, and Click Smart: Provide extensive wood and stone effects. Bio Collection: An innovative option made from renewable biomass for a lower carbon footprint.

Every Amtico floor features a state-of-the-art layering system. The Quantum Guard Elite urethane layer gives it incredible durability against scuffs and marks, ensuring your floor looks new for years.

Karndean: Unmatched Realism and Quality

Karndean is famous for its incredibly realistic wood and stone designs. The brand achieves this by using pure PVC layers and a high-definition photographic print. This multi-layered composition creates a depth and authenticity that budget options cannot match. Karndean floors are built to last, offering you peace of mind and timeless style brand stands firmly behind its quality. Karndean provides a lifetime residential warranty on nearly all its collections. Commercial warranties are also impressive, with the premium Art Select range offering a 20-year guarantee.

This commitment to durability means you can trust a Karndean floor to handle the demands of a busy home. You get a floor that not only looks stunning but also performs exceptionally well over time.

Best Mid-Range LVT Flooring UK Brands

Mid-range brands offer a fantastic balance of price, style, and performance. You can find high-quality lvt flooring uk options without the premium price tag. These brands are perfect for homeowners who want a durable and stylish floor that provides excellent value for money.

Moduleo: Innovative and Eco-Friendly

Moduleo is a great choice if you value sustainability. The brand designs its floors with the environment in mind. Its dry back floors contain at least 21% recycled material. Its rigid floors use 22% pre-consumer recycled content. This focus on eco-friendly production makes Moduleo a responsible option.

Many of its popular collections have earned top environmental ratings.



Moduleo 55 Woods: GreenRate Level A certification

Moduleo 55 Tiles: GreenRate Level A certification

Moduleo 55 Impressive: GreenRate Level A certification Moduleo 55 Expressive: GreenRate Level A certification

Quick-Step: Renowned for Durability

Quick-Step is famous for creating exceptionally tough floors. The brand developed its own Scratch Guard technology. This special protective layer makes the floor surface up to ten times more scratch-resistant than floors without it. This feature gives you peace of mind, especially in homes with children or pets. You get a floor that resists daily wear and tear while looking great.

Floorify: The DIYer's Choice

Floorify is the go-to brand for do-it-yourself enthusiasts. The company focuses on rigid click LVT that is simple to install. You can lay these planks directly over most existing hard floors, saving you time and effort Tip: Floorify's click system is designed for a fast, straightforward installation. This makes it an ideal choice for a weekend home renovation project.

The brand also offers trendy, modern designs. You can achieve a professional-looking finish without needing to hire an expert.

Best Budget-Friendly LVT Brands

You can find excellent floors without a large budget. Budget-friendly brands offer stylish and practical solutions for your home. These options provide great looks at a lower cost. However, you should understand the trade-offs. The price of LVT often relates to the thickness of its wear layer. Budget options may have a thinner wear layer, such as 12-mil, making them better for rooms with moderate foot traffic.

Luvanto: Style Meets Affordability

Luvanto gives you modern style that is also affordable. The brand focuses on creating fashionable designs that look much more expensive than they are. You can get a high-end look while staying within your budget. For example, the popular Luvanto Design range costs around £26.65 per square meter. This price point makes stylish lvt flooring uk accessible for many projects. Luvanto proves you do not need to sacrifice style for savings.

Camaro: Versatile and Cost-Effective

Camaro is a fantastic choice for creative and cost-effective flooring projects. The brand is known for its wide range of design options. You can find a variety of plank and tile sizes to suit any room.



It offers full-sized planks for a classic look.

It includes large parquets with coordinating planks. It also provides smaller planks, perfect for creating detailed patterns like herringbone without difficult cuts versatility allows you to design a unique floor that fits your personal style. Camaro gives you the creative freedom to bring your vision to life on a sensible budget.

How to Choose the Right LVT Brand

Choosing the right brand involves balancing your budget, installation needs, and room requirements. This guide helps you make an informed decision for your home.

Comparing by Budget

Your budget will guide your brand choice. Premium brands like Amtico cost between £45 and £70 per square meter. Mid-range brands such as Moduleo also represent a quality long-term investment. These prices reflect superior durability and design complexity. You get a floor that lasts for years. Budget-friendly options offer great style at a lower price but may have thinner protective layers.

Installation: Click vs. Glue-Down

You must decide between two main installation types. Click systems, like those from Floorify, are perfect for DIY projects. Glue-down LVT offers other advantages is recommended for:



High-traffic commercial areas due to its stability.

Custom patterns like herringbone. A quieter, more solid feel underfoot.

A professional installer typically handles glue-down applications, ensuring a permanent and durable finish.

Best Brands for Each Room

Certain brands excel in specific areas of the home. For moisture-prone bathrooms, you need a waterproof guarantee. Karndean offers a lifetime residential warranty on its waterproof products, giving you confidence. For high-traffic kitchens and hallways, you should choose brands known for durability. Amtico and Karndean are excellent choices because they feature robust wear layers that resist scratches and scuffs from heavy foot traffic.

Understanding Wear Layer and Durability

The wear layer is the top surface that protects your floor from damage. Its thickness is crucial for durability. For commercial spaces with high traffic, experts recommend a 20-mil wear layer. Manufacturers often connect warranty length to wear layer thickness. A product with a thicker wear layer usually comes with a longer warranty. This shows the brand's confidence in its lvt flooring uk product's ability to last.

Your final choice depends on your project's specific needs. This summary can help you decide.



Amtico offers you ultimate luxury and bespoke designs.

Karndean provides excellent realism, though some customers report issues with scratches and peeling.

Floorify is your best option for a stylish and easy DIY project. Luvanto delivers great style and versatility on a budget.

The best brand is the one that fits your budget, style, and home.