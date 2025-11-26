Heidi J. S. Tworek

Professor of History and Public Policy, University of British Columbia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Heidi Tworek is Canada Research Chair and professor of history and public policy at the University of British Columbia (UBC). She is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the College of New Scholars, Artists, and Scientists at the Royal Society of Canada. She is a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation as well as a non-resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

–present Professor, UBC

2012 Harvard University, PhD in History

ExperienceEducation