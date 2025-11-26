Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heidi J. S. Tworek

Heidi J. S. Tworek


2025-11-26 10:09:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of History and Public Policy, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Heidi Tworek is Canada Research Chair and professor of history and public policy at the University of British Columbia (UBC). She is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the College of New Scholars, Artists, and Scientists at the Royal Society of Canada. She is a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation as well as a non-resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

Experience
  • –present Professor, UBC
Education
  • 2012 Harvard University, PhD in History

The Conversation

MENAFN26112025000199003603ID1110401337



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search