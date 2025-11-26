Nayi Chetna 4.0: Chouhan Launches Campaign For Women's Empowerment

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched Nayi Chetna 4.0, the National Campaign on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

Delivering the keynote address, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirmed the Prime Minister's resolve to ensure that no sister remains in poverty, no woman lives with tears in her eyes, and that every sister attains dignity, confidence, and prosperity as a Lakhpati Didi. He highlighted that more than two crore SHG women have already become Lakhpati Didis. He stated that the Government is consistently working towards realising this vision by strengthening women's empowerment and expanding opportunities for rural women across the country. The event was attended by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, the Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and the Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, according to the release.

'Whole of Government' Approach to End Discrimination

An inter-ministerial joint advisory, signed by eleven collaborating Ministries/Departments namely Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Department of Justice- was also unveiled at the launch event. This advisory embodies the spirit of a "whole of government" approach, leveraging the strength of each collaborating Ministry/Department to eliminate gender-based discrimination and violence.

Annpurna Devi underscored that the Inter-Ministerial Tripartite MoU-Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Law & Justice, and the Ministry of Rural Development will advance the development of model villages under the Violence-Free Village Initiative, ensuring safety, rights, and empowering opportunities for girls and women in rural India.

A Month-Long Nationwide Campaign

The month-long campaign, organised by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the Ministry of Rural Development, will run across all Indian States and Union Territories until 23rd December 2025. This initiative, led by the extensive SHG network of DAY-NRLM, embodies the spirit of a Jan Andolan.

Empowerment Through Community and Education

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani highlighted that the collective strength of 10 crore rural women mobilised through Self-Help Groups has transformed Nayi Chetna into a robust grassroots movement. He stated that the campaign not only empowers women to seek timely support but also inspires them to speak up and bring long-suppressed issues to the forefront, thereby strengthening community-led efforts towards a violence-free and gender-equitable rural ecosystem.

Kamlesh Paswan underscored the pivotal role of education in addressing gender inequality. He stated that education is a powerful tool that enables individuals and communities to break long-standing barriers. Two Gender champions from Bihar and Rajasthan shared their journeys of overcoming discrimination and leading change within their communities.

Core Aims of Nayi Chetna 4.0

Nayi Chetna 4.0 aims to strengthen community action against gender-based violence and promote women's safety, dignity, and economic empowerment across rural India. The campaign focuses on enabling safe mobility, recognising women as key economic contributors, and addressing unpaid care work through shared community responsibility. It further seeks to enhance women's access to assets, credit, skills, and markets, thereby expanding opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihoods. By advocating gender-responsive policies and budgets, the campaign ensures women's voices shape decision-making at all levels, reinforcing DAY-NRLM's commitment to equality and inclusive rural development.

The event witnessed participation from key Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, representatives of State Rural Livelihoods Missions, women members of Self-Help Groups from across the country, Anganwadi workers, and partnering civil society organisations, reflecting a strong collective commitment toward advancing gender equality and rural development. (ANI)

