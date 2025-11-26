Enter The Smallest Participant In The Laser Power Transmission Race

MENAFN - Pressat) Prime Movr announces its innovative Laser Power Transmission technology, which converts optical energy from laser beams into electrical energy - for powering devices without the use of wires. The technology holds promise for greater efficiency, longer range, and more real-world applications.

Video demonstration:

Large entities have recently been in the news for their laser power transfer projects. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has a programme to beam power over long distances, while Star Catcher Industries is focused on building an orbital power grid to beam energy to satellites and lunar vehicles. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has announced a partnership with NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), and has conducted experiments to transmit laser power over a kilometre.

While Prime Movr's system is dwarfed by these much larger systems, the company hopes its technology can enable a wide range of smaller wireless applications. Co-founder Parvez Rishi feels that the field is wide open for hungry startups. He states:“This technology holds a lot of promise for applications such as charging remote sensors and outdoor cameras, where a tethered charging system is not practical”.

The founders of Prime Movr are also developing a similar wireless technology using radio frequency (RF), in collaboration with the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology. While development with RF goes forward, the partners realise that laser technology offers several unique advantages, including higher energy density and more focused targeting. These advantages make the technology particularly well-suited for powering remote, mobile, and hard-to-access electronic systems where traditional wired or inductive charging solutions are impractical. The laser power transmission technology can be leveraged to power applications such as remote sensors, outdoor camera systems, and other autonomous systems.

Co-founder Rishi comments:“We are delighted to add lasers to our collection of wireless power transfer technologies. The ability to transmit focused energy over long distances will have broad appeal across several applications.”

When scaled-up, the technology can be paired with renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic, wind turbines and wave energy converters. The harvested energy can be transferred directly to usable applications, or the energy can be transferred to batteries for later use. The Prime Movr laser system can enable the implementation of such sustainable energy technologies without being tethered to wires.

Prime Movr LLC is a renewable energy company developing innovative wireless power transfer and energy harvesting solutions. By enabling the wireless transmission of electricity using lasers, Prime Movr enables a new generation of remotely powered electronic devices. The company's mission is to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, extend device lifecycles, and support more sustainable, low-carbon technologies. Prime Movr is actively partnering with researchers, industry leaders, and innovators to accelerate the adoption of next-generation energy solutions.