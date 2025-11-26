403
Cuba accuses US of seeking ‘violent overthrow’ of Venezuelan government
(MENAFN) Cuba on Tuesday accused the United States of attempting the “violent overthrow” of Venezuela’s government, describing such actions as “extremely dangerous and irresponsible.”
“The exaggerated and aggressive military presence of the United States in the region constitutes a threat against Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a video message posted on the US social media platform X.
Rodriguez added: “With the encouragement of the Secretary of State (Marco Rubio), the main and immediate target is a violent overthrow of the government of Venezuela through the use of US military force, an extremely dangerous and irresponsible action with unpredictable consequences.”
He warned that a military escalation could amount to “an international crime of the highest order” and would violate international law and the UN Charter. Rodriguez dismissed US claims that the military buildup is intended to combat drug trafficking, calling the justification “an unsustainable lie” and arguing that the scale and sophistication of the US naval and air presence could not realistically target criminal organizations.
Rodriguez cautioned that military intervention could lead to “an incalculable number of deaths” and create “a scenario of violence and instability in the hemisphere that could be unimaginable.” He also challenged US leaders personally, questioning whether those advocating for war would risk their own lives: “If war breaks out, where will the Secretary of State be? Does anyone really think he will accompany young soldiers to risk their life in a battle that isn't theirs? Ask him if he ever did military service,” he said.
Denouncing escalation in the region, Rodriguez called for restraint and regional solidarity, reaffirming Cuba’s “full support” for Venezuela and urging the international community to act with “common sense, the spirit of peace, and ethics.” He concluded with an appeal to the American public: “We appeal to the people of the United States to stop this madness.”
