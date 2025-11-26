403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DC Handlooms Present 'Sarees In Motion: 70MM On Runway', A Fashion Show At IFFI 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25 November, Delhi: Marking it as a first of its kind experience for the delegates, DC handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, has brought the couture, culture and cinema, together at the iconic red carpet of ongoing, International Film Festival of India, 2025. The fashion show "Handloom Sarees in Motion: 70MM on Runway" was a social enterprise dedicated to Indian handlooms.
Performed twice, the 15-minute showcase transported audiences through the journey of Indian Cinema, draping its history one saree at a time. With each sequence set to music from different cinematic eras, the runway became a moving celebration of nostalgia, artistry, and the timeless elegance of the saree. The show invited IFFI delegates and film personalities to revisit India's cinematic evolution through its most iconic attire of Saree. From the fluid drapes of the 1940s to the bold, experimental silhouettes of the 2020s, the red carpet came alive with legendary moods, muses, and memories, all recreated through six yards of handloom heritage. Each swirl and pleat mirrored the progression of Indian cinema, bringing back the era of graceful heroines, the rebellious 70s, romantic 90s, and the contemporary age of glamour.
More than 40 handloom sarees, sourced from different parts of the country, such as Tussar silk from Chhattisgarh, Ikat Pashmina Saree from J&K, Banarasi Butidar Saree & Mubarakpur Lachcha Buta Saree from Uttar Pradesh, Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, Gheecha silk from Chhatisgarh, Venkatagiri Saree from Andhra, Kuthampully Saree from Kerala were showcased through the fashion show. Some of these sarees were also hand-painted by the award winning artists, with different art forms such as Pichwai from Rajasthan, Pattachitra from Odisha, Warli from Maharashtra, Pen-Kalamkari from Andhra, Madhubanifrom Bihar, Gonda and Bhil art from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, and such other regions, were displayed through the grand showcase.
Speaking about the fashion show, Shri Prakash Magdum, MD NFDC said "IFFI has always been a platform that celebrates creativity in all its forms. This year, hosting a handloom-led fashion showcase on the main red carpet highlights India's cultural depth and the powerful intersection of cinema and craftsmanship. 'Sarees in Motion' beautifully captured the essence of India, innovative, rooted, and globally resonant. We are proud to support initiatives that honour our artistic legacy while inspiring new narratives.â€
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) said, "Rooted in tradition, Saree is a fashion statement and a philosophy- a philosophy of artistry, a philosophy of rural livelihood. Through IFFI, which celebrates cinema in the most glamorous way, we wanted to present our attire and the work of our weavers, artisans, and creative traditions before the global audience. 'Sarees in Motion' is our tribute to India's heritage, its timeless elegance, and the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi."
Performed twice, the 15-minute showcase transported audiences through the journey of Indian Cinema, draping its history one saree at a time. With each sequence set to music from different cinematic eras, the runway became a moving celebration of nostalgia, artistry, and the timeless elegance of the saree. The show invited IFFI delegates and film personalities to revisit India's cinematic evolution through its most iconic attire of Saree. From the fluid drapes of the 1940s to the bold, experimental silhouettes of the 2020s, the red carpet came alive with legendary moods, muses, and memories, all recreated through six yards of handloom heritage. Each swirl and pleat mirrored the progression of Indian cinema, bringing back the era of graceful heroines, the rebellious 70s, romantic 90s, and the contemporary age of glamour.
More than 40 handloom sarees, sourced from different parts of the country, such as Tussar silk from Chhattisgarh, Ikat Pashmina Saree from J&K, Banarasi Butidar Saree & Mubarakpur Lachcha Buta Saree from Uttar Pradesh, Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, Gheecha silk from Chhatisgarh, Venkatagiri Saree from Andhra, Kuthampully Saree from Kerala were showcased through the fashion show. Some of these sarees were also hand-painted by the award winning artists, with different art forms such as Pichwai from Rajasthan, Pattachitra from Odisha, Warli from Maharashtra, Pen-Kalamkari from Andhra, Madhubanifrom Bihar, Gonda and Bhil art from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, and such other regions, were displayed through the grand showcase.
Speaking about the fashion show, Shri Prakash Magdum, MD NFDC said "IFFI has always been a platform that celebrates creativity in all its forms. This year, hosting a handloom-led fashion showcase on the main red carpet highlights India's cultural depth and the powerful intersection of cinema and craftsmanship. 'Sarees in Motion' beautifully captured the essence of India, innovative, rooted, and globally resonant. We are proud to support initiatives that honour our artistic legacy while inspiring new narratives.â€
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) said, "Rooted in tradition, Saree is a fashion statement and a philosophy- a philosophy of artistry, a philosophy of rural livelihood. Through IFFI, which celebrates cinema in the most glamorous way, we wanted to present our attire and the work of our weavers, artisans, and creative traditions before the global audience. 'Sarees in Motion' is our tribute to India's heritage, its timeless elegance, and the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment