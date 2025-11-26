The Boxery Leads Plastic‐To‐Paper Shift With Next‐Gen Cardboard Boxes For E‐Commerce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Boxery, a U.S.‐based provider of shipping and packaging supplies for more than 20 years, announced an expanded range of next‐generation cardboard boxes engineered for e‐commerce brands, replacing plastic mailers and void fill with fiber‐based alternatives. The lineup spans right‐sized corrugated shippers, mailers, and protection options designed to reduce plastic use, streamline fulfillment, and improve recyclability without compromising transit protection.

Brands planning a plastic‐to‐paper transition can explore The Boxery's ready‐to‐ship corrugated selection at .

Momentum behind the plastic‐to‐paper transition continues to build across retail and logistics. In 2024, major marketplaces accelerated swaps from plastic pillows to paper‐based materials in North America, signaling a durable shift toward fiber packaging that is widely recovered in municipal systems. Independent industry reporting has consistently shown high recovery rates for corrugated containers in the United States; according to the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), corrugated recovery has remained around the low‐90% range in recent years, underscoring the material's strong role in circularity.

- Amazon moved to paper fillers in North America, phasing out plastic air pillows at fulfillment centers.

- AF&PA reports U.S. corrugated recovery at roughly 93% in 2023, reflecting longstanding strength in fiber recycling.

Building on this industry direction, The Boxery's program focuses on three practical pillars for brands seeking near‐term plastic reductions:

1. Right‐sized shipping: A broad in‐stock assortment of corrugated sizes helps reduce dimensional weight and over‐boxing while maintaining edge‐crush performance.

2. Fiber‐first protection: Options such as kraft paper, chipboard pads, and paper‐based mailers minimize or replace plastic cushioning in common e‐commerce use cases.

3. Custom and wholesale access: Digital‐print and custom packaging workflows plus wholesale pricing tiers make brand‐aligned transitions feasible at lower MOQs and faster lead times.

“Brands don't need to choose between protection and sustainability,” said a The Boxery spokesperson.“Our next‐gen cardboard boxes portfolio meets e‐commerce demands for durability, brandability, and speed-while giving operations an immediate, practical path to reduce plastic in outbound packaging.”

The Boxery's assortment includes cube and rectangular shippers, literature mailers, heavy‐duty options, and accessories such as kraft void fill, paper tape, and chipboard pads. Products ship from multiple strategically placed U.S. warehouses to help reduce lead times for DTC brands, 3PLs, and marketplace sellers managing peak‐season demand and regional inventory.

Key features of the next‐generation cardboard boxes lineup

- Recyclable, fiber‐based formats: Corrugated and paper accessories compatible with widely available curbside recovery.

- Right‐sizing breadth: Extensive stock sizes to fit standard product dimensions and reduce filler.

- Print‐ready surfaces: Options to support branded unboxing and seasonal campaigns.

- Fulfillment‐friendly design: Shippers and mailers that erect, tape, and palletize efficiently at scale.

- National availability: Fast shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses for peak resilience.

About The Boxery

The Boxery is a one‐stop shop for boxes and packaging supplies, serving businesses and consumers for more than two decades. Its catalog spans corrugated boxes, mailers, tapes, stretch wrap, bubble wrap, poly bags, chipboard pads, packaging protection, kraft paper, mailing tubes, eco‐friendly items, and more-supported by wholesale pricing, custom packaging options, and fast shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses.